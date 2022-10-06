ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bianca Belair Retains RAW Women’s Title at WWE Extreme Rules

Bianca Belair managed to defeat Bayley in a ladder match at WWE Extreme Rules tonight to retain the RAW Women’s title. Even after Damage CTRL attempted to interfere, Belair overcame the odds and won the belt. She hit a KOD on Bayley onto a ladder to take her out of the match, bloodying her face.
Brock Lesnar Returns On WWE Raw, Costs Bobby Lashley US Title

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw, attacking Bobby Lashley and costing him the United States Championship. The Beast came out on tonight’s episode of Raw while Lashley was awaiting his title defense against Seth Rollins and attacked the champion, hitting him with an F5 before hitting suplexes and locking in a Kimura Lock. Rollins came out after the commercial break and defeated Lashley to win the title.
Sammy Guevara
Final Act of The Miz Vs. Gritty Comes To An Explosive Finish

In the thrilling conclusion to the recurring saga of The Miz and Gritty during tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, Miz finally snapped. Gritty, mascot for the NHL’s Philadelphia Flyers, consistently appeared wherever The Miz was almost all night, trying to establish a level of welcome and camaraderie with the wrestler. Miz was less than appreciative of the gestures, apparently under the impression that this was part of Dexter Lumis’ ongoing antagonism. Lumis was indeed present for the final explosive conclusion of tonight’s arc, albeit not precisely where The Miz assumed him to be.
Tony Khan On Whether AEW Rampage Will Go Live Weekly, Talks His Own TV Appearances

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Tony Khan recently weighed in his occasional appearances on AEW TV and whether Rampage will ever end going live weekly. Khan has made a handful of appearances on TV and he talked about his strategy of when he decides to do so, while also noting that Rampage will be live more often at least through Full Gear. You can check out some highlights below:
The Rock Claims That He Is The Current Head Of The Table

The Public Enemies Podcast tweeted a video clip of an interview from The Rundown with The Rock as part of the publicity for the upcoming Black Adam film. The star was asked about the potential of facing off with Roman Reigns for the title of Head of the Table at the next WrestleMania, and while Johnson refused to specifically confirm that any plans for such a match are actually in the works, he was willing to share that he’s “very close” to a number of people affiliated with the event, saying that “they’ve talked about this” and that he likes the idea.
Matt Hardy Offers Suggestions On How To Handle Backstage Conflict

In the wake of a variety of highly publicized tensions backstage at AEW, much has been made of both talent and leadership’s handling of the conflict in recent weeks. In his appearance on the recent Busted Open Radio episode, Matt Hardy thinks he knows a fairly efficient fix to handle — or at least de-escalate — many of the issues faced in similar interactions: honest communication. You can read a few highlights (via Wrestling Inc) and listen to the full episode below.
Ronda Rousey Wins Smackdown Women’s Title At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has become the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion for the second time after tonight’s Extreme Rules PPV. She defeated Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match, making her pass out to a submission hold. This ends the reign of Morgan at at 98 days. She won the...
Cary Silkin Reflects on ROH Losing Millions, Why He Kept It Going

– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, former ROH owner Cary Silkin discussed his time as owner of the company. According to Silkin, he confirmed the company lost millions of dollars during his time as owner. He also discussed the company’s time being broadcast on HDNet (now AXS TV). Below are some highlights.
NXT Wrestler Reportedly In Philadelphia Tonight (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

WWE NXT wrestler Joe Gacy posted a photo of himself traveling into Philadelphia ahead of tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV. While this would seem to suggest he’s in the city, it could also be a misdirect. Gacy was one of the names hinted at in the ‘White Rabbit’ QR codes that have been showing up on WWE TV.
Syuri Kondo Names Talent She Wants Matches Against

Speaking recently with MMAMania, World of STARDOM Champion Syuri Kondo shared her future goals and listed a few people she would like as opponents. Not only would she like to face down old rivals, but the wrestler has some new targets she’d like to test herself against. “I want...
WWE Unveils WrestleMania 40 Logo at Extreme Rules

– During tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules 2022 event, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler came out to introduce the logo for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 logo for Philadelphia. As previously reported, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2024. The event will take place...
Bray Wyatt’s Extreme Rules Return Does Big Social Media Numbers

Bray Wyatt’s return at Extreme Rules last night has already done big numbers on social media. As noted, last night’s show saw Wyatt return after the main event as a culmination of the White Rabbit teases, and PWInsider has some metrics on Wyatt’s return in regards to WWE’s social media accounts.
Various News: Dax Harwood Lists Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley as Dream Opponents, Dog in Wrestling Match Goes Viral

– When asked by a fan on Twitter on who his dream opponents that he hasn’t wrestled yet were, FTR’s Dax Harwood listed AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson:. – In a clip that’s gone viral on social media, an actual dog beat wrestler Psycho Mike at an indie wrestling event. you can watch a clip of the match and Psycho Mike’s comments below:
Kickoff Show for WWE Extreme Rules Now Online

WWE has released the livestream for the Extreme Rules kickoff show, which you can watch below. The PPV itself begins at 8 PM ET and we will have live coverage when it begins.
Spoiler On Big Name & Others Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw

A big name is backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar is in fact backstage at tonight’s show, as some rumors have suggested. PWInsider also notes that former ROH stars Vincent and Dutch from The Righteous are backstage...
