ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Calls for Hillsborough pathology review to be suspended

By Eleanor Barlow
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nIc1_0iOmh3gw00

Politicians are calling for the suspension of a Home Office review into the pathology at the original Hillsborough inquests, after it emerged the victims’ families had not been consulted.

On Wednesday, the Government department said it had established an independent review to consider what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, and ensure similar mistakes were not made in the future.

Ninety-seven football fans died in the crush at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on April 15 1989.

But the announcement sparked anger when it emerged families of those who died had not been told of the review, which the Home Office said was started in July.

Metro mayor of Liverpool Steve Rotheram, Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham and the region’s MPs called for the review to be suspended so a proper consultation could take place.

In a statement, they said: “The ‘families first’ approach established in the aftermath of the 2009 Hillsborough Independent Panel – and the longest coronial inquest in British legal history that followed – was set with one purpose: to ensure the experiences and treatment of families bereaved through the Hillsborough disaster would never again be repeated.

“Even after three decades of torment and injustice at the hands of the establishment, the families took that assurance forward in good faith.

“That is why it feels so incredibly thoughtless, tactless and insensitive for the Home Office to announce a review into the failures of pathology at the original Hillsborough inquests without consulting the families and loved ones of the 97 first.

“It beggars the question, who in Government is choosing to run roughshod over this principle – and why?”

The politicians said the Government was yet to fully respond to Bishop James Jones’s 2017 report The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, which made 25 recommendations including a review of the original pathology.

The statement said: “While justice has never been served for those who lost loved ones in that tragedy, we will not stand by and allow the establishment to conduct investigations without any recourse to the feelings of family members.

“We are therefore calling for a suspension of the proposed pathology review until proper consultation has taken place with the Hillsborough families and their consent is secured.”

Original inquests, which were quashed by the High Court in 2012, heard no evidence from after 3.15pm on the day of the disaster.

The decision was based on pathology evidence that all the victims suffered the injuries which caused their deaths before that time.

However, the Hillsborough Independent Panel found the evidence was flawed and it was highly likely what happened after 3.15pm – the time when the first ambulance arrived on the pitch – was significant in determining whether the victims could have survived.

In 2016, a jury at new inquests found the Hillsborough victims were unlawfully killed.

Match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of gross negligence manslaughter in 2019, and a trial of two retired police officers and a former force solicitor, who were accused of perverting the course of justice, collapsed last year after a judge ruled there was no case to answer.

In his report, Bishop Jones also recommended the Government give full consideration to a Hillsborough Law, which would include a duty of candour for police officers.

At its party conference last week, Labour pledged to bring in the Hillsborough Law if elected.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I’m glad he’s dead’ – Ex-wife of Peter Tobin reacts to news of killer’s death

A former wife of notorious serial killer Peter Tobin has said she is relieved at the news of his death.The murderer, rapist and paedophile died in hospital on Saturday aged 76 after becoming unwell at HMP Edinburgh where he was serving three life sentences.Detectives have long suspected Tobin had more victims, but the killer refused to admit to any more murders despite officers questioning him on his deathbed.Cathy Wilson, 52, told the Sunday Mirror: “He was a monster and there is a feeling of relief that he is now dead.”Ms Wilson, who reportedly met Tobin when she was 16 and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother did nothing to protect toddler from killer stepfather, court told

A mother whose son was killed by her boyfriend did “nothing to protect him” and tried to blame the toddler’s father for some of his injuries, a court has heard.Tamika Beaton, 25, put “her own interests” before those of 18-month-old Andrew Cawker, with “catastrophic” consequences, the Old Bailey was told on Tuesday.Andrew was repeatedly attacked by Beaton’s partner, 24-year-old postman Scott Coombe, in the months before his death on July 22 2019, jurors heard.His mother had allegedly been cheating on her son’s father, 31-year-old Ben Cawker, with Coombe, whom she met at a fitness class while trying to lose weight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Justice
The Independent

Woman, 23, who survived 2016 Brussels airport terror attack ‘euthanised’ in Belgium

A woman who survived the 2016 Islamic State terror attack in Brussels airport has chosen to die by being euthanised because of the severe PTSD and depression she suffered after the attack.Shanti Di Corte, 23, had been at Zaventem airport in Belgium for a school trip to Italy with her classmates on 22 March, 2016, when the bomb went off.Together with two other detonations, the Islamic State attack claimed 32 lives that day. Shanti managed to escape without any physical injuries.But the then-17-year-old experienced periods of dark depression and constant panic attacks after that day at the Belgian airport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for ‘abhorrent’ impaling of young seagull

A man who killed two seagulls before impaling one on a fence has been jailed for the “abhorrent” attack.Terrence Johnston, 41, attacked the herring gulls on a street in Sunderland in July this year.A court heard he first climbed a fence and caught a young gull before killing it and impaling it on the railings.Minutes later, he then grabbed a second bird, swung it around and hit it off a surface before throwing it over the fence – causing fatal injuries.Johnston, of Sunderland, was arrested and later admitted the killing of two wild birds when he appeared before magistrates in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Robot says AI is ‘threat and opportunity’ as owner forced to reset it during House of Lords address

A ‘realistic’ robot has said that artificial intelligence could be both a “threat and opportunity” to artists, in the first address by a robot to the House of Lords today.The robot, named Ai-Da after the 19th-century mathematician Ada Lovelace, gave evidence to the House of Lords Communications and Digital Committee as part of an inquiry into the future of the arts, design, fashion and music industries and how artificial intelligence might affect them.While the robot is providing evidence, it is not a witness in its own right and does not occupy the same status as a human. In one instance,...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

Ashley Wadsworth: British man who murdered Canadian teenage girlfriend on trip to UK jailed

A 23-year-old British man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his 19-year-old Canadian girlfriend after she travelled to the UK to meet him. Jack Sepple met Ashley Wadsworth when he was 15 and she was 12, and the pair had on-off contact over the years. During her gap year, Ashley got a six-month tourist visa to visit Sepple in the UK. Sepple admitted killing Ashley at his Essex home on 1 February just days before she was due to be reunited with family in Canada. Ashley, from Vernon in British Colombia, died from stab wounds to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Government Department#Nottingham Forest#The Home Office#British
The Independent

Angry motorists drag Just Stop Oil protesters out of road as 100 activists arrested

Angry motorists have been filmed dragging climate activists out of the road during Just Stop Oil's latest protest in the capital. The Metropolitan Police made 100 arrests over this weekend as Just Stop Oil campaigners blocked roads in London in a bid to get the government to act on the environmental crisis. Drivers in Westminster were seen dragging protesters out of the road near the parliament, as one confronted the climate group by saying: “I have to go to hospital... stop interfering with us.”One activist was also filmed climbing on top of a police van and glueing his hand...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Potential jurors questioned in NYC bike path attack trial

A judge began questioning Tuesday a few of the hundreds of prospective jurors summoned for the trial of a man charged with killing eight people on a New York City bike path in a terror attack five years ago.Sayfullo Saipov, 34, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that are eligible for the death penalty, was not in the courtroom for the start of the weekslong process of jury selection.The government has not yet said whether it will seek the death penalty if Saipov, an immigrant from Uzbekistan, is convicted on terrorism charges.He was charged with driving a truck...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Public service broadcasting is facing an existential threat – former ITV chairman

The former chairman of ITV has said “the public service broadcasting system is undoubtedly facing an existential threat”.Sir Peter Bazalgette, who recently stood down as chairman of ITV after six years in the role, delivered a speech discussing the future of public service broadcasters (PSBs) at the Voice of the Listener & Viewer’s Jocelyn Hay Lecture.Speaking about the impact of international streaming platforms on the PSBs – now referred to as Public Service Media, or PSM, by media watchdog Ofcom – Sir Peter, 69, said: “In a nutshell, how can the PSMs survive in an era, a post-network era, when their...
U.K.
The Independent

Home Secretary ‘receptive’ to calls to upgrade cannabis to Class A

Suella Braverman believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a Home Office source.However, the PA news agency has been told it is a “very big stretch of the imagination” to suggest the Home Secretary herself wants to change its classification to put it on par with substances such as cocaine, ecstasy and heroin.The Times reported that Ms Braverman has told allies she is on the “same side” as a group of Tory police and crime...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
The Independent

‘Not a single penny less’ to NHS despite tax hike reversal, says minister

The NHS and social care will receive “not a single penny less” as a result of the Government repealing a multibillion-pound tax hike, according to a Treasury minister.Chris Philp offered the guarantee as the House of Commons took steps to scrap the national insurance rise introduced by former prime minister Boris Johnson’s government.Mr Philp said Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng will provide further details on October 31 about how they will fully fund its programme.As a result of this measure, cancelling or repealing the Health and Social Care Levy Act 2021, not a single penny less will go to social care, to...
HEALTH
The Independent

Just Stop Oil protesters in road block fire engine and ambulance during demonstration

Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested while blocking emergency vehicles during a demonstration in west London. The Metropolitan Police arrested 28 protesters on Tuesday for “wilful obstruction of the highway” and have been taken to police stations across central London. Separate videos shared online show both a fire engine and an ambulance on blue lights unable to get through traffic after 32 protesters blocked three roads in Knightsbridge and Brompton Road, stopping traffic in each direction, with some gluing themselves to the asphalt.One video showed a stationary fire engine in the middle of a junction near Knightsbridge Underground...
PROTESTS
The Independent

The Independent

877K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy