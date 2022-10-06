ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookneal, VA

wfxrtv.com

Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Brookneal, VA
timesvirginian.com

Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing

Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
APPOMATTOX, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
ROANOKE, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson

Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Phoenix Fall to Amherst, 55-13

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team dropped its fifth straight contest, falling 55-13 to undefeated Amherst HS on Thursday night in Baskerville. The contest was moved up a day due to the soggy conditions expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that moved through the area on Friday.
AMHERST, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman found dead on Botetourt County road

FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
ROANOKE, VA

