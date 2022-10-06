Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Diamond Hill Baptist Church celebrates 150-year anniversary
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Diamond Hill Baptist church has served as a staple in Lynchburg over the years with members who’ve contributed to the city’s history. They celebrated 150 years in the community, during their Sunday service. Diamond Hill Pastor Owen Cardwell was one of the first...
WHSV
Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs
LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently...
thenewsprogress.com
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, Octobe…
WSLS
Vinton to welcome new restaurant in former Star City Playhouse building
VINTON, Va. – If you’ve gone through Vinton lately, you may have noticed some major renovations going on at the former Star City Playhouse. After sitting vacant for nearly three years, the building is being converted into a new restaurant. “I would say to see life back in...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox's 50th Railroad Festival in full swing
Thousands of people have descended upon the Town of Appomattox this weekend to attend the 50th Annual Historic Appomattox Railroad Festival. The event that began Friday night and wraps up on Sunday afternoon is in full swing with a variety of food vendors, live music, artisan and craft vendors, organization information booths, amusement park rides, children's inflatables, a hay bale maze, and more.
wfxrtv.com
Man shot in the head, woman arrested in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway. The call came in at 2:44 p.m., on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Miller, a man was shot in the head. He was flown...
WSET
More Than 130 Vendors to Take Part in Appomattox Railroad Festival
APPOMATTOX, Va (WSET) — The Appomattox Railroad Festival is set for October 7-9. Organizers said more than 130 vendors will take part. Emily found out all the fun you'll find if you go!
WDBJ7.com
Goodview woman killed in Roanoke County crash
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 20-year-old Goodview woman was killed in a crash early Monday in Roanoke County. Joanie Scott has been identified as the victim of the single-vehicle crash. County police were called about 1:16 a.m. October 10, to the 2600 block of East Ruritan Road, where they...
Rustburg, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Rustburg. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Rustburg High School on October 10, 2022, 14:00:00. The Liberty High School football team will have a game with Rustburg High School on October 10, 2022, 15:30:00.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
wfxrtv.com
Bus drivers in Roanoke didn’t show back up to work when they weren’t paid
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Several bus drivers who take Roanoke City Students to school did not report back to work on Friday after they were not paid on time. The drivers picked up the kids in the morning but didn’t return to bring them home. The drivers work...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke man pleads no contest to involuntary manslaughter
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man charged with murder has pleaded no contest, according to the Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney. Abdul Fluellen was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Fluellen was arrested in September of 2021 in connection with the death of 27-year-old Malik Sims.
wallstreetwindow.com
Will The Warren Team Turn The Danville-PittCo Region Into The Joke Of Virginia? – Mike Swanson
Well, are you shocked that Bob Warren, Ron Scearce, and Tm Dudley boycotted a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting last week to discuss the candidates who have applied to fill Jesse Barksdale’s seat in the Bannister District? Maybe this is a good thing, though, because now the candidates will present themselves in a public hearing to the board on Wednesday and Bannister citizens will also be able to speak on what they think is best for them. Since the resignation of Jesse Barksdale from this seat you could say things have gotten a bit more chaotic in county politics. That’s certainly the way it looked at the last Board of Supervisors meeting in September, which was the first one without him. Barksdale didn’t leave due to any disagreements he may have had with the other supervisors, but instead due to private personal reasons after coming back into office this January, along with two other candidates in what were landslide elections.
WSET
One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
WSLS
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Bedford County shooting, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has taken one person into custody in connection with the shooting that left one man hospitalized on Monday. On Monday at 2:44 p.m, authorities said they received a report of a person that had been shot...
WSLS
Man arrested after stabbing multiple people in Bedford County Friday, authorities say
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Bedford County last week, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. Last Friday (Oct. 7), deputies went to Vistarama Lane for the report of a possible stabbing, Sheriff Miller said. When they arrived,...
thenewsprogress.com
Phoenix Fall to Amherst, 55-13
The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team dropped its fifth straight contest, falling 55-13 to undefeated Amherst HS on Thursday night in Baskerville. The contest was moved up a day due to the soggy conditions expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that moved through the area on Friday.
wfirnews.com
Woman found dead on Botetourt County road
FINCASTLE, VA – On October 8, 2022, at 7:02 a.m. the Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground in the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in SW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police say the man was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-critical injuries. EARLIER: Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened late Saturday night. Roanoke City Police confirm they were notified about shots being fired in...
