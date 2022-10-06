Kourtney Kardashian says she’s ‘so into’ her ‘thicker’ post-IVF body

Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about the changes her body went through during and after IVF treatment.

In a recent episode of Hulu’s Kardashians, she said: “I am so into my thicker body. I looked up photos of my body when I was so skinny - it is cringy.”

The 43-year-old said that IVF has had an impact on her body, noting that her weight went from 95 pounds to 115.

Both Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker have three children each prior to their marriage.