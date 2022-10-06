ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Tom Cruise to be first actor to shoot a movie in space

Tom Cruise is still on course to become the first actor in space. While movies like Gravity, Interstellar, or The Martian have given us a realistic look at space travel and its possible future, no film crew has yet to venture beyond the safety of the green screen. After piloting...
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Universal Everything: Lifeforms

Schtick can get you pretty far in life, but if there’s no substance or ideas to it, your schtick’s going to get found out. Universal Everything’s schtick is highly polished, ultra-HD, very, very slick digital videos. The studio’s most recurring theme is walking creatures, a whole host of characters who stomp along the screen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Andrew Garfield

Comments / 0

Community Policy