Vogue UK editor Edward Enninful rejects government’s Rwanda scheme

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Vogue UK editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has called for a “more helpful and inclusive policy” to replace the government ’s Rwanda plan.

Mr Enninful - a former refugee - made the comments during an interview with Sky News this week.

“This country was built on refugees, people from India , Africa , the commonwealth ,” he explained.

“We have to have empathy... that’s the only way forward when it comes to refugees. I would love to see a more helpful and inclusive policy in place.”

Edward Enninful
