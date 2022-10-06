Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Asked To Make Things Official In The Sweetest Way
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
Kaley Cuoco Almost Had To Amputate Her Leg After An Equestrian Accident, And It Sounds Terrifying
It sounds like Kaley's accident also almost meant the end of The Big Bang Theory, which is pretty intense.
'Harry Potter' star Tom Felton supports J.K. Rowling as author gets continued criticism from trans activists
Tom Felton shared his admiration for "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in a new interview. The author regularly recieves threats online after she voiced her beliefs on biological sex.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras
What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Is Megan Thee Stallion Joining the Cast of "Stranger Things 5"?
Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year thanks to She-Hulk, and it looks like she may be touching down in another iconic TV landmark: Hawkins, Indiana. On October 7, the H-Town Hottie posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that not only showed off her spider-inspired fall mani, but cue cards decked out with the Stranger Things logo. Not to mention, her hair is also Netflix-level crimson. It looks like she posed for the pics on a set as she lounged in a director's chair with the streaming platform's logo.
Ryan Reynolds Said He'd Love To Play Mac's Boyfriend On "It's Always Sunny," And Rob McElhenney Is Definitely Into It
I just can't stop thinking about how different life would be if Ryan Reynolds actually got cast as Superman and Rob McElhenney was cast as Anakin Skywalker. Sponsored by Petco.
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey expecting first child together: See their pregnancy announcement
Kaley Cuoco is getting ready to become a mom! The "Flight Attendant" star is expecting her first child, a daughter, with fellow actor Tom Pelphrey.
