Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year thanks to She-Hulk, and it looks like she may be touching down in another iconic TV landmark: Hawkins, Indiana. On October 7, the H-Town Hottie posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that not only showed off her spider-inspired fall mani, but cue cards decked out with the Stranger Things logo. Not to mention, her hair is also Netflix-level crimson. It looks like she posed for the pics on a set as she lounged in a director's chair with the streaming platform's logo.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO