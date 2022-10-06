ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Landon Barker
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Dixie D'amelio
Person
Drew Barrymore
seventeen.com

Is Megan Thee Stallion Joining the Cast of "Stranger Things 5"?

Megan Thee Stallion made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut earlier this year thanks to She-Hulk, and it looks like she may be touching down in another iconic TV landmark: Hawkins, Indiana. On October 7, the H-Town Hottie posted a carousel of photos on Instagram that not only showed off her spider-inspired fall mani, but cue cards decked out with the Stranger Things logo. Not to mention, her hair is also Netflix-level crimson. It looks like she posed for the pics on a set as she lounged in a director's chair with the streaming platform's logo.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy