Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Opens January 27th At Disneyland

Photo: Tara Soudbaksh

The highly anticipated opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort is closer than you think!

Disney has just announced a bunch of exciting surprises coming to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and one of the most exciting ones is the official opening date for Disneyland Resort’s version of the popular attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

According to Disney Parks Blog , this brand new attraction will open its gates at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, as the Park kicks off the Disney100 anniversary celebration.

While Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on this date, the rest of Mickey’s Toontown is slated to reopen for Guests in Spring 2023, with no specific date announced yet.