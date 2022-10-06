ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HHW Gaming: A$AP Rocky Stars In First Trailer For ‘Need For Speed Unbound’

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
 5 days ago
Source: EA / Need For Speed Unbound

Lord Pretty Flacko, aka A$AP Rocky , is in the game, well, Need For Speed Unbound , to be exact.

Thursday, October 6, EA put it in drive and released the first trailer for Criterion’s long-rumored Need For Speed Unbound . Rihanna’s boo, and baby daddy , A$AP Rocky, stars in the first look at the new racing game in the famed Need For Speed franchise that showcases the fresh coat of paint the game will sport.

A$AP Rocky, who is heavily featured in the trailer, will star in the game, be on the game’s soundtrack and premiere his song “Sh*ttin Me’ in the game. His creative agency AWGE was also involved in Unbound’s development.

A Breakdown of Need For Speed Unbound Per EA:

The thrill of the race and the rush of the chase is back. Need for Speed Unbound, the latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Electronic Arts Inc. and Criterion Games, puts players worldwide in the driver’s seat of their own street racing fantasy as they outsmart cops and prove they have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.

Need for Speed Unbound features an all-new, unique visual style blending elements of street art with the most realistic-looking cars in the franchise’s history.

The innovative single-player campaign delivers thrills and consequences through an immersive narrative that engages players in the city of Lakeshore as they race, collect, upgrade, and customize the world’s hottest performance cars on their way to the top of the scene.

Speaking on Need For Speed Unbound’s new look, Kieran Crimmins, Creative Director at Criterion Games, added:

Need for Speed Unbound is all about self-expression, taking risks, and disrupting the status quo by just being you – through your racing style, unique car builds, fashion, music, and much more.

We are inspired to create a truly authentic universe where players see themselves represented in the game.

The visual experience of Unbound redefines expectation with a new signature art style that brings graffiti to life, intensifies the competition, and creates adrenaline-inducing, high-speed action.

Need For Speed as a franchise has been looking to reestablish itself as one of the top racing video game franchises. The once-popular video game has seen its stock fall with the rise of other racing simulators, Gran Turismo , Forza Motorsport, and Forza Horizon .

EA and Criterion hope these new features in NFS Unbound will bring the game back to prominence:

  • The World is Each Player’s Canvas: Graffiti comes to life in a new art style as players ride through the city equipped with a brand-new toolkit of high-energy visual and sound effects, like Burst Nitrous, which rewards players with style-based boost, reflecting how they drive.
  • Run the Streets: The more players race, the more heat they build up. Choose to outdrive or outsmart cops using new escape mechanics to take control of the chase to earn big rewards or even bigger consequences for getting busted.
  • Self-Expression and Style: Hundreds of cosmetic items, including exclusive licensed gear from some of the world’s pioneering fashion innovators and custom automotive gear companies, give players endless options to not only kit out their car but show off their personal style in-game.
  • Find Freedom in the Flow: Ride to a genre-defying soundtrack of trailblazing artists from the world of hip-hop led by multi-hyphenated artist, entrepreneur, actor, and fashion icon A$AP Rocky and his creative agency AWGE, including the world premiere of A$AP Rocky’s brand new track “Sh*ttin’ Me,” also featured in the reveal trailer .
  • Takeover Scene featuring A$AP Rocky: A$AP Rocky will appear in-game as the leader of the Takeover Scene, a new replayable precision driving mode that brings together the community to take over parts of the city and celebrate driving with style over pure speed. AWGE also functioned as a creative consultant on the game.
Need For Speed Unbound races on consoles and PC on December 2. Peep the trailer below.

