Indiana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Four-Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Daily Four-Midday” game were:

3-0-5-1, SB: 5

(three, zero, five, one; SB: five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

