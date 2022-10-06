Read full article on original website
Atlanta community rallies to preserve a beloved bar facing demolition
LISTEN: For real estate developers, new Georgia residents present an opportunity to reinvent old neighborhoods. But for locals who cherish the culture of their community, these new projects can pose a threat to places they consider essential. GPB’s Amanda Andrews explains how members of Atlanta’s Little Five Points community are pushing to save something more than a bar.
Comedians sue over drug search program at Atlanta airport
Comedian Eric André, right, speaks at a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, as his attorneys Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, left, and Richard Deane watch. André and comedian Clayton English filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that they were racially profiled and illegally stopped by Clayton County police at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. They say officers singled them out during separate stops roughly six months apart because they are Black and grilled them about drugs as other passengers watched.
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
Pro-Russian hackers claim responsibility for knocking U.S. airport websites offline
A pro-Russian hacker group is taking credit for temporarily taking down several U.S. airport websites on Monday, though there appeared to be no impact on flight operations. The attacks claimed by Killnet impacted the websites for Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and Hartsfield-Jackson International in Atlanta, among others. The group...
