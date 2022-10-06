Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Texas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:
5-2-1, FIREBALL: 1
(five, two, one; FIREBALL: one)
