ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Governor suggests a rebate for personal property taxes on vehicles

Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a rebate for the personal property taxes people pay on vehicles, although he was not specific about when the Legislature would consider his idea. Justice has been campaigning across the state against the Amendment 2 proposal that would give legislators the authority to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on what businesses pay for inventory, equipment and machinery. He has characterized the amendment’s potential relief on vehicles as a sweetener that’s really meant to lead to the break for businesses.
INCOME TAX
Metro News

Governor publicly supports another pay raise for West Virginia educators

Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage. “I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay...
EDUCATION
Metro News

Justice Promises Pay Raise

Governor Jim Justice says he will propose a five percent pay raise for school teachers and public employees when the legislature meets early next year. The Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn reported Justice initially made the promise during a meeting with county school superintendents while discussing his opposition to Amendment Two, and then confirmed those comments later to Quinn.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Metro News

Dem chair Pushkin calls on Gov. Justice to get on board with marijuana pardons

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The chairman of the Democratic Party in West Virginia is calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana. WVDP Chair Mike Pushkin said during an appearance Monday on MetroNews “Talkline” that Justice should follow the lead of President Joe Biden who announced the pardons on the federal level last week.
POLITICS
Metro News

High schools honored by WV HEPC for college prep with students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 30 high schools from more than two dozen counties were honored Tuesday by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) for their efforts in getting students ready for college. The HEPC held a Champions of College Access and Success awards ceremony at the West...
HIGH SCHOOL
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 10-11-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a weekday podcast from MetroNews the Voice of West Virginia. It’s a 15-minute a look at news, sports and Hoppy Kercheval’s commentary. Listen to MetroNews this Morning here.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Tarr
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Craig Blair
Metro News

Arrest made in Beckley Chili Night ‘shots fired’ incident

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man faces of multiple criminal after investigators said he fired a gun not far from where Beckley was hosting its Chili Night Festival last Saturday night. Colton Adkins, of MacArthur, has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. “This...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy