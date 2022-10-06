Read full article on original website
Governor suggests a rebate for personal property taxes on vehicles
Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a rebate for the personal property taxes people pay on vehicles, although he was not specific about when the Legislature would consider his idea. Justice has been campaigning across the state against the Amendment 2 proposal that would give legislators the authority to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on what businesses pay for inventory, equipment and machinery. He has characterized the amendment’s potential relief on vehicles as a sweetener that’s really meant to lead to the break for businesses.
Governor publicly supports another pay raise for West Virginia educators
Gov. Jim Justice publicly acknowledged his support for another raise for public educators, although he didn’t guarantee its passage. “I believe we should reward the very people who are helping us,” Justice said during a briefing today. The Charleston Gazette-Mail first reported that the governor floated another pay...
Hanshaw and Blair say amendment is being distorted; Justice says don’t trust ‘Charleston’
Debate over a constitutional amendment affecting taxes isn’t taking a day off. House Speaker Roger Hanshaw reiterated his support for Amendment 2, noting that it doesn’t automatically affect personal property taxes but instead gives lawmakers the authority to make changes. “If adopted by the voters, the amendment gives...
Justice Promises Pay Raise
Governor Jim Justice says he will propose a five percent pay raise for school teachers and public employees when the legislature meets early next year. The Gazette-Mail’s Ryan Quinn reported Justice initially made the promise during a meeting with county school superintendents while discussing his opposition to Amendment Two, and then confirmed those comments later to Quinn.
Dem chair Pushkin calls on Gov. Justice to get on board with marijuana pardons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The chairman of the Democratic Party in West Virginia is calling on Gov. Jim Justice to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana. WVDP Chair Mike Pushkin said during an appearance Monday on MetroNews “Talkline” that Justice should follow the lead of President Joe Biden who announced the pardons on the federal level last week.
Annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference set for Wednesday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference is planned for Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston. WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director John Deskins said the event will include a nationwide forecast with a focus on state opportunities in the post-pandemic economy.
High schools honored by WV HEPC for college prep with students
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Over 30 high schools from more than two dozen counties were honored Tuesday by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission (HEPC) for their efforts in getting students ready for college. The HEPC held a Champions of College Access and Success awards ceremony at the West...
MetroNews This Morning 10-11-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — MetroNews This Morning is a weekday podcast from MetroNews the Voice of West Virginia. It’s a 15-minute a look at news, sports and Hoppy Kercheval’s commentary. Listen to MetroNews this Morning here.
Arrest made in Beckley Chili Night ‘shots fired’ incident
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A Raleigh County man faces of multiple criminal after investigators said he fired a gun not far from where Beckley was hosting its Chili Night Festival last Saturday night. Colton Adkins, of MacArthur, has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm. “This...
