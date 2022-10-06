Gov. Jim Justice has proposed a rebate for the personal property taxes people pay on vehicles, although he was not specific about when the Legislature would consider his idea. Justice has been campaigning across the state against the Amendment 2 proposal that would give legislators the authority to exempt personal property taxes on vehicles and on what businesses pay for inventory, equipment and machinery. He has characterized the amendment’s potential relief on vehicles as a sweetener that’s really meant to lead to the break for businesses.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 HOURS AGO