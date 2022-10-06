Read full article on original website
Marion County fire under investigation
MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Six fire departments in Marion County battled a blaze in Marion County Monday afternoon. Around noon firefighters from Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville discovered a working fire in a home on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington. Marion County Rescue also assisted. No injuries...
2 transported after 3-vehicle collision on Route 50 near Maple Lake
Two people were transported to the hospital Monday afternoon after a 3 vehicle crash on Route 50 and Maple Lake Road, according to the Harrison County 911 center.
Crews from 6 departments work to extinguish fire in Mannington, West Virginia
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident
Westover Police look to public for help identifying individuals
The Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals in these photos.
Westover Police searching for missing person
The Westover Police Department announced that it needs help from the public to find a missing man.
Retired West Virginia volunteer fire department chief passes away
A volunteer fire department in West Virginia is mourning one of its former chiefs.
Medical Transports to United Hospital Center Required after Harrison County Wreck involving Motorcycle
FBI, other law enforcement involved in ‘large operation’ in Philippi, West Virginia
The Philippi Police Department, Barbour County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, Barbour County Prosecutor's Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted a "large operation" in north Philippi Tuesday morning, the Philippi Police Department wrote on its official Facebook page.
New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash
ROWLESBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional details into Friday’s aircraft crash in Preston County have been released. The aircraft accident happened near George Washington Highway in Rowlesburg involving a Van’s Aircraft RV-4, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the plane crashed in a...
Crews battle Fayette County fire
Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
Identity of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident over Weekend along Shinnston Pike Released by Police
2 new businesses celebrated in Harrison County Monday
Columbus Day was a day of ribbon cuttings in Harrison County, including a headquarters for a local political party and a business for all your car detailing needs.
Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Sentencing Postponed for Salem Man who Defrauded Locals of $542,000 as Fake Licensed Contractor
According to WDTV, sentencing for a Harrison County contractor who defrauded over 70 customers out of more than $500,000 has been postponed. Bradley Glaspell, of Salem, owner and operator of Over the Top Roofing, LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.
Road Trippin'...Elk River Hotel and Cafe' Sutton WV
Enjoy Elk River, Sutton WV. Welcome to the historic Elk River Hotel & Cafe! Located riverfront on the beautiful Elk River, and just 2 miles from I-79, you are moments away from all that the Sutton area has to offer. Guest in town to enjoy the gorgeous outdoor scenery and recreation are a short drive from the Elk River, Sutton Marina, Flatwoods Monster Museum, and the new Big Foot Museum.
4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them
DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
