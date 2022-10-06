ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

wajr.com

Marion County fire under investigation

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Six fire departments in Marion County battled a blaze in Marion County Monday afternoon. Around noon firefighters from Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville discovered a working fire in a home on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington. Marion County Rescue also assisted. No injuries...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Man, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Female Killed as Result of Sunday Afternoon Accident

UPDATE: Police release identity of woman killed, those involved. Click HERE for the update. ORIGINAL: One person was left dead as the result of injuries suffered in an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle, Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny confirmed. The accident took place on Shinnston Pike,...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

New details released in Preston Co. aircraft crash

ROWLESBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Additional details into Friday’s aircraft crash in Preston County have been released. The aircraft accident happened near George Washington Highway in Rowlesburg involving a Van’s Aircraft RV-4, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the plane crashed in a...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Crews battle Fayette County fire

Crews were called to the scene of a fire in Fayette County Monday morning. It happened along Back Street in German Township, where heavy smoke could be seen. No injuries have been reported. There is no word on what might have sparked the fire.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WDTV

Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Identity of Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident over Weekend along Shinnston Pike Released by Police

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the identify of the female killed in a wreck on Shinnston Pike near the Sunset Drive-In on Sunday. Information provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department listed the woman as 29-year-old Chelsea Dodd from Hepzibah. Dodd was the driver of the motorcycle, according to Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Body with gunshot wound found on Washington County road

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A person was found dead with a gunshot wound in Washington County Monday morning.An on-duty Monongahela officer driving on Washington Avenue found the body in the road, the Washington County coroner said. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation, but the coroner said the victim had been shot. No information about the victim was released while officials work to notify family members.Washington Avenue was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Elk River Hotel and Cafe' Sutton WV

Enjoy Elk River, Sutton WV. Welcome to the historic Elk River Hotel & Cafe! Located riverfront on the beautiful Elk River, and just 2 miles from I-79, you are moments away from all that the Sutton area has to offer. Guest in town to enjoy the gorgeous outdoor scenery and recreation are a short drive from the Elk River, Sutton Marina, Flatwoods Monster Museum, and the new Big Foot Museum.
SUTTON, WV
WTAJ

4 wanted for criminal charges in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Authorities in Somerset County are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of Oct. 7. Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following four people: Lindsay Mallory, 34, of the Salisbury area — wanted for DUI Sadie Johnson, 25, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV

