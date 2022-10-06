ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU

(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, WV
Sports
State
Florida State
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Huntington, WV
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
City
Troy, WV
Local
Louisiana Sports
Huntington, WV
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
High School Football PRO

Ashland, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Rowan County Senior High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ASHLAND, KY
lootpress.com

Huntington Junior College Announces Third Tuition Freeze

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Huntington Junior College (HJC), Huntington, W.Va., acquired earlier this year by SensibleSchool, Inc., announced that it is freezing tuition for 2023. This is the third consecutive tuition freeze by HJC. “At a time when many colleges are raising tuition to keep up with inflation, HJC...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 10-10-22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Listen to the Monday morning edition of MetroNews this Morning. The 15-minute podcast is a recap of the top news and sports from across the Mountain State along with Hoppy Kercheval’s daily commentary. Listen to the podcast here.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Michael Desormeaux
WOWK 13 News

2022 West Virginia State University ROTC Hall of Fame inductees

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — Three U.S. Service Members and Brothers were posthumously inducted into the West Virginia State University ROTC Hall of Fame as a part of the university’s homecoming activities. This is the 41st group of inductees since 1980 when the program starts. Inductees include: 2nd Lt. Daniel Ferguson, Sr. Cpl. William Ferguson Cpt. […]
INSTITUTE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
thetouristchecklist.com

25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)

Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#New Orleans Bowl#American Football#Gardner Webb#Sun Belt Conference#Notre Dame#Bowling Green#Mu
WOWK 13 News

Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

Gov. Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Trails announce Fall Giveaway for two brand-new UTV’s

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15, 2022, will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, 2022. One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thelevisalazer.com

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
HUNTINGTON, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy