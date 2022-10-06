Read full article on original website
With both well-rested, Marshall and Louisiana set for midweek meeting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Black, in favor of green, will be the dominant color in Huntington on Wednesday. Marshall is back in action at home Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when it opposes the Ragin’ Cajuns of Louisiana at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in what has been designated a “Blackout” game.
Marshall and Louisiana set to battle in prime time
Marshall football head coach Charles Huff and Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux spoke with the media Monday, sharing how they're preparing to face each other for the second time in one calendar year.
Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU
(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
How long until we change the clocks? Key sunrise and sunset dates in Charleston, West Virginia
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference set for Wednesday in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference is planned for Wednesday at the Embassy Suites in downtown Charleston. WVU Bureau of Business and Economic Research Director John Deskins said the event will include a nationwide forecast with a focus on state opportunities in the post-pandemic economy.
Ashland, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Rowan County Senior High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on October 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Huntington Junior College Announces Third Tuition Freeze
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Huntington Junior College (HJC), Huntington, W.Va., acquired earlier this year by SensibleSchool, Inc., announced that it is freezing tuition for 2023. This is the third consecutive tuition freeze by HJC. “At a time when many colleges are raising tuition to keep up with inflation, HJC...
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 10-10-22
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Listen to the Monday morning edition of MetroNews this Morning. The 15-minute podcast is a recap of the top news and sports from across the Mountain State along with Hoppy Kercheval’s daily commentary. Listen to the podcast here.
Metro News
I-64 traffic stalled as man climbs down side of busy Charleston bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man used a bridge ladder and a rope to climb down the busy Interstate 64 Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Charleston Sunday afternoon. The unidentified man stood on a lower ledge of the bridge for several minutes before jumping into the Kanawha River. Charleston...
2022 West Virginia State University ROTC Hall of Fame inductees
INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — Three U.S. Service Members and Brothers were posthumously inducted into the West Virginia State University ROTC Hall of Fame as a part of the university’s homecoming activities. This is the 41st group of inductees since 1980 when the program starts. Inductees include: 2nd Lt. Daniel Ferguson, Sr. Cpl. William Ferguson Cpt. […]
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
25 Best & Fun Things to Do in Ashland (KY)
Ashland is a beautiful city located in the northeast part of Kentucky in Boyd County in the United States. It is recognized as the most populous city in Boyd County after having a population of twenty-one thousand, six hundred and twenty-five after the 2020 census. The city forms the Tri-state...
Fire shuts down street on Charleston’s West Side
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Washington St. was shut down on Tuesday after a fire at a local business. Charleston fire officials tell 13 News that they believe the fire started in the upstairs of Appalachian Media Group on the 1800 block of Washington St. The owner of the company said he had just left the building at […]
Gov. Justice and Hatfield-McCoy Trails announce Fall Giveaway for two brand-new UTV’s
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice joins the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority in announcing a special Fall giveaway for two brand-new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx four-seater UTV’s in Metallic Sierra Blue to encourage riders to get out and explore the autumn colors on the trails this fall. Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before November 15, 2022, will be entered to win the prize and the two winners will be randomly selected on December 15, 2022. One UTV will be awarded to an in-state resident, while the second UTV will be given to an...
Metro News
A fast start to the 2022 archery season for a Logan County hunter
LAKE, W.Va. — Although West Virginia bow hunters are eagerly waiting on the rut, for Jordan Hayes of Lake, West Virginia the hay is in the barn. “A dream come true,” is how he described his hunt in a September 28th post on Facebook. Hayes gripped the massive...
Man dead after crash in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Gallia County, Ohio on Monday night. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on State Route 554 around 7:50 p.m. The driver, 44-year-old Harry B. Lloyd, of Bidwell, was ejected from the vehicle after it hit an embankment. The other passenger […]
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
House catches fire on Charleston's West Side; two neighboring homes also damaged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A house caught fire over the weekend in Charleston, and two other nearby homes also were damaged. The fire happened Sunday morning on Madison Street on the city’s West Side. No one was in the home that caught fire at the time. In footage...
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha, Jackson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
