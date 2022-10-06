Read full article on original website
Can Big Eyes Coin Outshine Tamadoge As the Best Presale Meme Token in 2022?
Tamadoge (TAMA) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will go down as two of the most prominent meme coins that had their presale this year. A token’s presale is an essential stage that affects its long-term success. It’s an opportunity for smart investments as you can gain big and lose less.
List of best crypto upcoming ICOs to invest in 2023
This article will discuss the best crypto ICO list to discover that will be available to investors in 2023. An initial coin offering (ICO) or initial currency offering is a type of funding using cryptocurrencies. Often startup companies use an ICO as a source of capital. Companies offer users to buy their tokens for stable cryptocurrencies. Since there is no external regulator represented by the state, we have to rely on reputation.
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
ATOM price struggles on high timeframes to trend higher despite showing bullish sentiment in recent times. ATOM trades below uptrend support as the price looks bearish with the current market state. The price of ATOM eyes key support as price trades below 50 and 200-day EMA. The price of Cosmos...
Can MetaCryp Become The Next Big Play-to-Earn Token After Axie Infinity And Decentraland?
The concept of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games has been modified over time, thanks to the advent of NFTs and the metaverse. With the massive success of the crypto gaming sector, MetaCryp (MTCR), a new cryptocurrency, aims to be the next big Play-to-Earn token. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are...
NURCOIN (NUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NURCOIN (NUR) on October 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Designed for a wide range of use cases and problem...
Terra Classic Notches 5% Spike In Last 24 Hours – Can LUNC Maintain Positive Momentum?
Terra Classic is showing some signs of life thanks to a system that is being implemented by leading cryptocurrency exchange platform, Binance. Binance burns another 3 billion LUNC, brings total of burned units to 17.9 billion. LUNC briefly exhibits upward price rally, up by 5% in the past 24 hours...
What to Expect from DOGE and IMPT Price? Both are likely to hit $0.5 by 2023
The crypto market may be in a bit of a lull, but there are tentative signs that it is going to break out of its rut and move onto a bullish path. While major tokens are currently far from their all-time highs, some altcoins are proving to be extremely promising, bucking the trend with strong indicators of growth in the short term.
How This Crypto Pulled Off A Surprise 60% Rally In This Area – Find Out Here
Crypto assets have different utilities, but at the end of the day, their performance will be evaluated by their trading price, volume and total market capitalization. That is perhaps the lesson that was reminded to the Polygon network and its native cryptocurrency MATIC, which continues to decline after attaining its all-time high just 10 months ago.
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
EnviDa (EDAT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform,has listed EnviDa (EDAT) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EDAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building the future of environmental tracing with blockchain, EnviDa (EDAT) has...
Ethereum Could See A 15% Drop This Week – A Retreat To The $1,000 Support?
Ethereum is having a good week, staying in the green zone of the crypto space for the past seven days and raising its price by 3.7%. Ethereum is currently caught in an inverted pennant pattern. A resumption of the bearish trend is highly possible for the altcoin. $1,130 might be...
Will New Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin have as much Market Potential as Solana and Algorand upon Launch?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new cryptocurrencies currently creating a buzz in the fourth stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seeking entry into the cryptocurrency market to disrupt the meme coin sector with unique offerings. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) already exhibiting signs of...
Top 5 Crypto Casinos in 2022
Crypto casinos have become very popular, seeing that they help players to avoid the troublesome regulations of traditional online casinos. But what are the top picks of crypto casinos? The top 5 crypto casinos you can find are Punt Crypto, Red Dog, Ignition, Bitstarz, and 7Bit. In this post, you’ll...
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
Tamadoge NFTs are Live and Aim to Challenge BAYC 10x Launch
The first Tamadoge NFT auction is live. The auction is scheduled to last seven days, and bids are quickly rising on OpenSea. Some NFTs in the collection have already reached offers above 1.8 ETH on day one, as investors aim to challenge the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection’s 10x launch.
Affordable Cryptocurrency for Online Gaming: MetaCryp, Enjin Coin, and Axie Infinity
Users interested in gaming tokens have many options to choose from, and their selections can significantly impact the success or failure of their gaming careers. Some affordable gaming digital assets have shown positive indicators in recent weeks, suggesting that investment now may yield a profitable return in the long run.
Bitget integrates with CCXT Library for professional traders
The open-source library provides easy access to analyse data for algorithmic and bot trading. Seychelles, October xx, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces the integration with CryptoCurrency Exchange Trading Library (“CCXT”), enabling traders to have easy access to the platform’s historical and real-time data to build trading algorithms and bots.
