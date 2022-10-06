ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

List of best crypto upcoming ICOs to invest in 2023

This article will discuss the best crypto ICO list to discover that will be available to investors in 2023. An initial coin offering (ICO) or initial currency offering is a type of funding using cryptocurrencies. Often startup companies use an ICO as a source of capital. Companies offer users to buy their tokens for stable cryptocurrencies. Since there is no external regulator represented by the state, we have to rely on reputation.
SOFTWARE
NEWSBTC

TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

NURCOIN (NUR) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 8, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed NURCOIN (NUR) on October 6, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the NUR/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Designed for a wide range of use cases and problem...
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

What to Expect from DOGE and IMPT Price? Both are likely to hit $0.5 by 2023

The crypto market may be in a bit of a lull, but there are tentative signs that it is going to break out of its rut and move onto a bullish path. While major tokens are currently far from their all-time highs, some altcoins are proving to be extremely promising, bucking the trend with strong indicators of growth in the short term.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

How This Crypto Pulled Off A Surprise 60% Rally In This Area – Find Out Here

Crypto assets have different utilities, but at the end of the day, their performance will be evaluated by their trading price, volume and total market capitalization. That is perhaps the lesson that was reminded to the Polygon network and its native cryptocurrency MATIC, which continues to decline after attaining its all-time high just 10 months ago.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?

All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

EnviDa (EDAT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 7, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform,has listed EnviDa (EDAT) on October 7, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the EDAT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Building the future of environmental tracing with blockchain, EnviDa (EDAT) has...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NEWSBTC

Top 5 Crypto Casinos in 2022

Crypto casinos have become very popular, seeing that they help players to avoid the troublesome regulations of traditional online casinos. But what are the top picks of crypto casinos? The top 5 crypto casinos you can find are Punt Crypto, Red Dog, Ignition, Bitstarz, and 7Bit. In this post, you’ll...
GAMBLING
NEWSBTC

LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?

LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Tamadoge NFTs are Live and Aim to Challenge BAYC 10x Launch

The first Tamadoge NFT auction is live. The auction is scheduled to last seven days, and bids are quickly rising on OpenSea. Some NFTs in the collection have already reached offers above 1.8 ETH on day one, as investors aim to challenge the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection’s 10x launch.
ANIMALS
NEWSBTC

Bitget integrates with CCXT Library for professional traders

The open-source library provides easy access to analyse data for algorithmic and bot trading. Seychelles, October xx, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces the integration with CryptoCurrency Exchange Trading Library (“CCXT”), enabling traders to have easy access to the platform’s historical and real-time data to build trading algorithms and bots.
