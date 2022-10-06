Read full article on original website
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island
Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
Is This House Turned Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, Actually Haunted?
Well, I hate to disagree with what can be considered proof, but it seems that I will have to until I see some proof myself. Let's go back in time. The year is 1692 in Salem, MA. As most of us learned in school, this was the time of the...
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem
Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall
Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!
(HINGHAM, MA) Calling all pup parents! You're invited to a day of surprises, prizes, and fun at Weston Nurseries in Hingham. The family-owned business has planned a festive day of 4-legged fun, announcing that they will be hosting a Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest!
Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call
Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers. A friend of mine who does some acting on the side...
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living
Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
10 Amazing LOCAL Massachusetts Pet Stores And the Hottest Selling Item at Each
If A) you love your furry family members and B) you like to support local business then this list is for you! Here are 10 amazing locally owned pet stores in Massachusetts and the hottest selling item at each. To all of the super friendly people who work at these...
Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers
More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
Massachusetts furniture store closing its doors after more than 60 years in business
WORCESTER, Mass. — An iconic Massachusetts furniture store known for its sprawling five-acre warehouse and showroom is closing its doors after more than 60 years of serving residents of New England. Rotmans Furniture, of Worcester, announced Tuesday that it will begin total liquidation on Friday with the retirement of...
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost
One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
Man’s Best Friend: Paul + Chris Reunited
Several years ago, a special bond was created between a local man and a local dog. Chris- a lifelong Southie resident -can often be spotted in front of Cumberland Farms at L + 5th with treats and water for dogs who pass by. He is a beloved neighbor and the dogs who know him love him – especially Paul the Doodle Pearce.
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic
American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts
DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury
A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 911 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
West Nile Virus in Mass.: Nearly 40 towns at moderate to high risk
A Middlesex County man on Friday became the sixth person in Massachusetts this year to contract West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne illness that for some people can cause a fever, body aches, nausea and other symptoms. Residents of nearly 40 Massachusetts communities are considered to be at high or moderate...
