Walpole, MA

Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island

Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
WOONSOCKET, RI
The Ghostliest City in Massachusetts Isn’t Salem

Last week, it was The 12 Most Haunted Places in Massachusetts. This week, it’s the Ghostliest City in Massachusetts. Or, rather, The Ghostliest Cities in Massachusetts. This all comes from a recent BetMassachusetts piece that lays out the Cities with Most Ghost Sightings in State of Massachusetts. The number-crunchers over there took a break from sports betting odds and instead laid out the odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts. As they put it: “The odds of you seeing a ghost in Massachusetts are actually better than the odds of the Patriots winning the Super Bowl.” Their words, not mine. Although, I have to say I agree.
SALEM, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this Fall

Massachusetts features several stunning nature spots that are bursting with color come fall. Some, however, are simply more vibrant and we believe that Moore State Park is the absolute best state park to visit during this time of year. This 737-acre public recreation area is filled with historic grists and sawmills, waterfalls, and some of the best fall foliage the Bay State has to offer. Keep reading to learn more.
PAXTON, MA
Males With Tattoos Wanted for a Boston Casting Call

Well, here you go. Maybe this is could be your 15 minutes of fame and even beyond. If you're a guy with tattoos, here's your chance to talk about them and show them off with other like-minded tat lovers. A friend of mine who does some acting on the side...
BOSTON, MA
New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Where to get the best cider doughnuts in New England, according to readers

More than 2,000 readers identified 103 places to get the classic fall treat. A cider doughnut is one of those things that perfectly signifies fall is here: one bite of the baked good can remind you of turning leaves, cooler weather, and the sight of pumpkins lined up by houses. The treat is excellent with coffee, and they are often freshly baked by local orchards, enjoyed after a day of apple picking in New England.
BOSTON, MA
Weymouth’s Haunted Emery Estate Has a Different Type of Ghost

One of Massachusetts’ most interesting haunted locations is a place you’ve probably never heard of – yet. This Weymouth mansion doesn’t have the grizzly history of a Lizzie Borden House or the tragic witch trials of Salem; in fact, it is a place that was filled with love, light and reverence throughout its entire existence.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Man’s Best Friend: Paul + Chris Reunited

Several years ago, a special bond was created between a local man and a local dog. Chris- a lifelong Southie resident -can often be spotted in front of Cumberland Farms at L + 5th with treats and water for dogs who pass by. He is a beloved neighbor and the dogs who know him love him – especially Paul the Doodle Pearce.
BOSTON, MA
This Rhode Island Town Was Part of the Gruesome New England Vampire Panic

American folklore has evolved ever since the Europeans settled in the colonies. Some are entertaining, like the tales of Paul Bunyan and the Lone Ranger, while others have a more gruesome past like the New England Vampire Panic. Never heard of it? Let’s learn more about Exeter, RI, where families exhumed the bodies of deceased loved ones and burned their hearts, all due to superstition.
EXETER, RI
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
House engulfed by flames on South Shore of Massachusetts

DUXBURY, Mass. — Massachusetts investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a home in Duxbury. The Duxbury Fire Department received numerous 911 calls at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday regarding the house fire on Gurnet Road. Officials said a second alarm was quickly struck because...
DUXBURY, MA
Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury

A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 911 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
DUXBURY, MA

