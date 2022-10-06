KY Lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ These Kentucky lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash Ball
03-08-23-26, Cash Ball: 3
(three, eight, twenty-three, twenty-six; Cash Ball: three)
Lucky For Life
08-13-17-21-45, Lucky Ball: 15
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-6-6
(three, six, six)
Pick 3 Midday
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
Pick 4 Evening
0-2-9-6
(zero, two, nine, six)
Pick 4 Midday
1-8-3-6
(one, eight, three, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
