RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
08-13-17-21-45, Lucky Ball: 15
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 410,000,000
Numbers Evening
0-6-4-2
(zero, six, four, two)
Numbers Midday
9-2-6-0
(nine, two, six, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 378,000,000
Wild Money
05-06-09-33-38, Extra: 25
(five, six, nine, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Extra: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $687,000
