Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Midday’ game
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Midday” game were:
05-09-14-20-23-25-26-37-42-44-45-47-48-50-51-52-69-74-76-77, BE: 77
(five, nine, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-four, seventy-six, seventy-seven; BE: seventy-seven)
Comments / 0