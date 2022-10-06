Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
3-1-4-3, Wild:
(three, one, four, three; Wild: zero)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon’s drawing of the Tennessee Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:
3-1-4-3, Wild:
(three, one, four, three; Wild: zero)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0