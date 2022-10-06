ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Twitter loses it over questionable roughing call on Tom Brady

It's good to be the GOAT. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows that, but he was reminded of it yet again on Sunday. With Tampa Bay leading the Atlanta Falcons by six late in the fourth quarter, Brady and the Bucs were gifted 15 yards on a... questionable... roughing the passer penalty. Take a look:
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him. While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jalen Hurts feels like he let Eagles down on Sunday

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has had a big hand in the team’s 5-0 start to the regular season, but he wasn’t all smiles after the team beat the Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday. Hurts led the Eagles on a long drive in the final nine minutes of a 17-17...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
NBC Sports

Baker Mayfield wearing walking boot after Sunday’s loss to 49ers

The Panthers fell to 1-4 with their 37-15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Now, they may have to deal with another injury at quarterback. Baker Mayfield was wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference, as noted by multiple reporters on the scene. Mayfield said in his press conference that he had a left ankle injury and would get an MRI on it to determine its severity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Why JP altercation 'feels different' to Draymond than others

Draymond Green has had his fair share of quarrels over the course of his decade-long NBA career, but the most recent altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole feels different. His words. “It feels different because number one, everything that’s fresh feels different. When something is brand new, it’ll always feel...
NBA
NBC Sports

49ers fear torn ACL for Emmanuel Moseley, broken hand for Jimmie Ward

The 49ers were hit hard by injuries in today’s win over the Panthers. San Francisco cornerback Emmaunel Moseley is likely out for the season with a torn ACL, coach Kyle Shanahan said after today’s game. Safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand, although at the moment it’s unclear how...
NFL
NBC Sports

49ers lose Robbie Gould to knee injury

The injuries are piling up for the 49ers. San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee injury while making a tackle on a kickoff and has been ruled out for the rest of today’s game against the Panthers. The 49ers have also lost their best pass rusher, Nick Bosa,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Browns#American Football#Jets#The Akron Beacon Journal
NBC Sports

Commanders' Ron Rivera accidentally crushes Wentz's play

I think sports fans sometimes misunderstand how difficult it is to give press conferences multiple times per week for months on end the way NFL head coaches do. At some point you're bound to stick your foot in your mouth and say something you didn't mean to say, or a way that doesn't accurately convey your message.
NFL
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup

The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Could Panthers actually trade McCaffrey? Here's the latest report

The Carolina Panthers probably will get plenty of calls from rival general managers over the next few weeks as the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline approaches. Carolina is in shambles right now. The franchise has a 1-4 record through five games and just fired head coach Matt Rhule in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers lose Nick Bosa to groin injury

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been knocked out of today’s game in Carolina with a groin injury. The 49ers announced early in the third quarter that Bosa will not return to the game. Bosa entered today’s game with an NFL-leading six sacks this season. He’s a big loss...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz comments: “I had a mea culpa moment”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera made waves on Monday when he blamed the team’s 1-4 mark in a division with three teams at 4-1 or better on one player. On Tuesday, Rivera put the bus in reverse and rolled it back from his quarterback. Appearing on the Don Geronimo Show...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: I’m confident in Matt Canada, not changing for the sake of changing

The Steelers are coming off their worst loss in more than 30 years and head coach Mike Tomlin said on Sunday that he’s open to changes that produce better results. For many people, that puts attention on offensive coordinator Matt Canada as his unit has been underwhelming since he took over before the 2021 season. During a Tuesday press conference, Tomlin was asked if he’s confident that Canada is the right man for the job.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bills re-sign Brandin Bryant

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant is back with the Bills. Bryant opened this season on Buffalo’s practice squad and was signed to the active roster in late September. He appeared in three games and recorded three tackles before being waived on Saturday as the Bills shuffled their roster ahead of Sunday’s win over the Steelers.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Jimmy G reveals first thought on sideline after Lance injury

Jimmy Garoppolo was standing on the sideline completing his duties as the 49ers' backup quarterback when Trey Lance went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2. "I thought he got a concussion at first," Garoppolo said on "The TK Show" podcast to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami. "I thought it would be a couple of plays, and then actually [49ers reconditioning director] Ryan Donahue was next to me and he goes, 'I think he dislocated his ankle.'
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy