ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 6

Fafi Marie
5d ago

you can name it whatever you want it's still going to be Eureka for most of us.

Reply
9
Related
WSVN-TV

Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Superintendent Cartwright set to have evaluation approval

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district. The Broward County school board is...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Pinecrest, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WSVN-TV

3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Parkland school shooter sentencing trial set to conclude this week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz concludes this week. Attorneys are set to go over jury instructions without the jurors, Monday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and deliberations are set for Wednesday. A unanimous vote from the seven-man five-woman jury...
PARKLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WSVN-TV

BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from a group home. Demetrius Wiggins was last seen near the 800 block of Northeast36th Street at around 7 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
DORAL, FL
biscaynetimes.com

Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Family OK after house catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Seaquarium officials say Lolita’s health has improved

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, Miami Seaquarium beloved killer whale, is finally feeling better, according to her veterinarians. Miami Seaquarium officials on Saturday said that the orca has her appetite back and is playing with her trainers. Lolita has been battling a respiratory condition and was having trouble eating....
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy