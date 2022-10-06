Read full article on original website
Fafi Marie
5d ago
you can name it whatever you want it's still going to be Eureka for most of us.
9
WSVN-TV
Multiple South Florida schools locked-down due to swatting calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they received several calls of possible active shooters in Miami-Dade schools and Broward County schools. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was...
WSVN-TV
Miami Gardens leaders, volunteers send more help to Lee County
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Local leaders in Miami Gardens continue to lend a helping hand to Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Officials and community members gathered to collect donations to be sent out to Lee County, Monday morning. Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon joined other...
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Cartwright set to have evaluation approval
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to her first preliminary evaluation by the Broward County Public School board, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Cartwright is doing an effective job in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting and other controversies that have plagued the district. The Broward County school board is...
WSVN-TV
Northeast Miami-Dade teacher arrested after being accused of having inappropriate relationship with teenager
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teacher is receiving a lesson in the law after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenager. Authorities only learned about this illegal and inappropriate relationship after the victim wrote about it in a college application essay. School personnel in Connecticut quickly notified police.
Click10.com
Jewish family receives legal notice from condo association to remove sukkah
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A South Florida Jewish family says they received a threatening letter from their condominium association as they mark a traditional holiday. The association says they can’t celebrate outside. “A sukkah cannot be underneath another object like a building, and it cannot be under a living...
WSVN-TV
Large police presence at Miami Central High School after calls of possible active shooter
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police responded to a call of a possible shooter in a Miami-Dade County school. Just after 9 a.m., authorities received a call about an adult male shooter in body armor on the second floor of Miami Central High School, Tuesday,. A similar call was made to Ronald...
WSVN-TV
3 people shot, hospitalized in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police presence was in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood after shots were fired. Emergency crews responded to the area of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 46th Street, Monday morning. Three people were shot during an altercation. All were taken to a hospital. No word yet...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Schools Police apprehend student that allegedly brought gun to Amelia Earhart Elementary
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A student accused of bringing a gun to a South Florida Elementary School caused concern. The incident happened at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah where several students in a fifth grade classroom claimed they saw a gun, Monday. A grandmother who didn’t want to be...
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish duplex fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a duplex fire in northwest Miami-Dade. The blaze broke out along Northwest Second Avenue and 156th Street around 4 a.m., Monday. Thick smoke and flames shot out from the building. Fire rescue was able to put out the fire. The cause of...
WSVN-TV
BSO holds National Faith and Blue event to encourage community positivity
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office held its National Faith and Blue event at a park in Lauderhill. On Saturday, BSO deputies met members of the faith-based community at Central Broward Regional Park to encourage the people to come together. Deputies shared a message with the residents...
Click10.com
Family members hope for justice after 2 young men found shot to death in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of two shooting victims are desperate for information that will lead to an arrest in the case. Police say the two young men were shot and killed last week. They have been identified as 25-year-old Mark Cine and his roommate, 25-year-old Eric Watters.
WSVN-TV
Parkland school shooter sentencing trial set to conclude this week
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for confessed Marjory Stoneman Douglas gunman Nikolas Cruz concludes this week. Attorneys are set to go over jury instructions without the jurors, Monday. Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday and deliberations are set for Wednesday. A unanimous vote from the seven-man five-woman jury...
WSVN-TV
Family of man found shot dead inside NW Miami-Dade apartment demands answers
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving South Florida family shared their pain, days after their loved one was shot dead. According to Miami-Dade Police, a friend discovered the bodies of 25-year-old Mark Cine and a co-worker inside an apartment unit near Northwest 25th Avenue and 92nd Street in Northwest Miami-Dade, Wednesday night.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 30-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from a group home. Demetrius Wiggins was last seen near the 800 block of Northeast36th Street at around 7 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
WSVN-TV
Diesel tank explosion leads to roof collapse in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue responded to a diesel tank explosion in Doral. Crews surrounded a building near Northwest 87th Avenue and 35th lane, Tuesday morning. The explosion led to a roof collapse. Authorities evacuated the property. It is still unknown if anyone has been injured. Please check back...
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
WSVN-TV
Family OK after house catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family was forced out after their home caught on fire. The blaze started around 4:20 a.m. in Northwest Miami-Dade, Sunday. Nine people, including three children, were sleeping inside the house when the flames arose. Everyone inside made it out safely with the help of...
WSVN-TV
Miami Seaquarium officials say Lolita’s health has improved
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Lolita, Miami Seaquarium beloved killer whale, is finally feeling better, according to her veterinarians. Miami Seaquarium officials on Saturday said that the orca has her appetite back and is playing with her trainers. Lolita has been battling a respiratory condition and was having trouble eating....
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
Comments / 6