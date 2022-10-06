Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Fremont County Commissioner Debbie Bell: ‘We are fully up’ after ransomware cyberattack
Nearly two months after Fremont County government was hit by a BlackCat ransomware cyberattack, all departments finally have computers back in their offices. But in some cases, employees are still downloading their necessary programs and working out the kinks. “We are fully up, we have all operations in effect,” said...
Daily Record
Cañon City man pleads guilty to second-degree murder for fatal stabbing
The Cañon City man who fatally stabbed 21-year-old Andrew Theodore Goodwin as he was protecting his friend in her apartment June 24 pleaded guilty to the highest charge alleged against him Monday in district court. Dustin Kyle Mitchell, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a sentence enhancer of...
