ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Stadia’s dead, but new Chromebooks keep Google’s cloud-gaming dreams alive

The final nail is all but driven into Google Stadia's coffin, with Google announcing that it will shut down the game streaming service on January 18. In a meeting with the press this week, Google said it still sees cloud gaming as a huge profit driver for the company moving ahead. With Stadia on its way out, though, Google will have to rely on gaming platforms and manufacturing partners. Today, three so-called gaming Chromebooks were announced from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, boasting high specs for Chromebooks, including refresh rates up to 144 Hz. Google said it optimized the devices for streaming games from Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta.
COMPUTERS
Ars Technica

Intel is making a NUC desktop that’s big enough for a triple-slot GPU

Intel's NUC Extreme series of mini PCs have always tried to straddle the line between keeping the NUC's traditional tininess and providing the power of a full-size desktop. The NUC 11 and NUC 12 Extreme models both included enough room inside for a dual-slot GPU up to around 300 mm in length, but the company is apparently going even further with the NUC 13 Extreme, codenamed "Raptor Canyon." Intel showed off a new version of the box at TwitchCon (via VideoCardz) that is large enough to fit a triple-slot GPU alongside new 13th-generation Intel Core CPUs.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Linux Kernel#Linux Distributions#Desktop Linux#Lcd#Framework#Gpu#Uefi#Archlinux
Ars Technica

Drivers woefully overestimate hands-free driver tech, study shows

Many users of Cadillac's Super Cruise and Tesla's Autopilot driver assist systems are overconfident in those systems' abilities, according to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. IIHS surveyed owners of Super Cruise-equipped Cadillacs, Autopilot-enabled Teslas, and also owners of Infinitis or Nissans with ProPilot Assist, and found that "large percentages of users" of both Super Cruise and Autopilot "were comfortable treating their systems as self-driving."
CARS
Ars Technica

Modern Warfare II players will need to provide a unique phone number

Players who want access to this month's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have to link a unique, text-capable phone number to their Battle.net account. That's according to a recently updated Blizzard Support page that includes the game in a list of titles that require a linked phone number. The Steam and Battle.net pre-sale pages for the game also note that "a mobile phone number must be linked to your... account to play Modern Warfare II." Archived versions of that Battle.net page suggest that requirement has been listed since at least late September, though PC Gamer was among the first to bring it to wide attention recently.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Amazon’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose

Amazon's Prime-exclusive "Early Access" sales event is underway. We've researched and compiled a master list of all the deals actually worth your time, culled from the thousands of discounts Amazon released. It's an event that's a bit smaller than Amazon Prime Day, but among the deals, we've found some of our favorite headphones, as reviewed here at Ars Technica.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy