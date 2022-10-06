Read full article on original website
Ars Technica
Stadia’s dead, but new Chromebooks keep Google’s cloud-gaming dreams alive
The final nail is all but driven into Google Stadia's coffin, with Google announcing that it will shut down the game streaming service on January 18. In a meeting with the press this week, Google said it still sees cloud gaming as a huge profit driver for the company moving ahead. With Stadia on its way out, though, Google will have to rely on gaming platforms and manufacturing partners. Today, three so-called gaming Chromebooks were announced from Acer, Asus, and Lenovo, boasting high specs for Chromebooks, including refresh rates up to 144 Hz. Google said it optimized the devices for streaming games from Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta.
Ars Technica
Intel is making a NUC desktop that’s big enough for a triple-slot GPU
Intel's NUC Extreme series of mini PCs have always tried to straddle the line between keeping the NUC's traditional tininess and providing the power of a full-size desktop. The NUC 11 and NUC 12 Extreme models both included enough room inside for a dual-slot GPU up to around 300 mm in length, but the company is apparently going even further with the NUC 13 Extreme, codenamed "Raptor Canyon." Intel showed off a new version of the box at TwitchCon (via VideoCardz) that is large enough to fit a triple-slot GPU alongside new 13th-generation Intel Core CPUs.
Ars Technica
Review: Amazon’s $100 Kindle is lightweight and cute, and it nails the basics
Amazon’s Kindle Scribe is the e-reader lineup’s exciting new high-end device, the one that's pushing the Kindle experience forward. But it’s just as important for Amazon to keep pushing the baseline forward for the people who want to hop into the ecosystem but don’t want to spend too much.
Ars Technica
Meta announces Quest Pro, a $1,499 “mixed reality” device coming Oct. 25
Just under one year after rebranding as Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook announced the Quest Pro, a $1,499 "mixed reality" headset that will be shipping on October 25. Part of that "mixed reality" pivot comes in the Quest Pro's more open lens design, which lets users see the...
Ars Technica
Drivers woefully overestimate hands-free driver tech, study shows
Many users of Cadillac's Super Cruise and Tesla's Autopilot driver assist systems are overconfident in those systems' abilities, according to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. IIHS surveyed owners of Super Cruise-equipped Cadillacs, Autopilot-enabled Teslas, and also owners of Infinitis or Nissans with ProPilot Assist, and found that "large percentages of users" of both Super Cruise and Autopilot "were comfortable treating their systems as self-driving."
CARS・
Ars Technica
Modern Warfare II players will need to provide a unique phone number
Players who want access to this month's release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will have to link a unique, text-capable phone number to their Battle.net account. That's according to a recently updated Blizzard Support page that includes the game in a list of titles that require a linked phone number. The Steam and Battle.net pre-sale pages for the game also note that "a mobile phone number must be linked to your... account to play Modern Warfare II." Archived versions of that Battle.net page suggest that requirement has been listed since at least late September, though PC Gamer was among the first to bring it to wide attention recently.
Ars Technica
Amazon’s best headphone deals include pairs we like from Sony, Beats, and Bose
Amazon's Prime-exclusive "Early Access" sales event is underway. We've researched and compiled a master list of all the deals actually worth your time, culled from the thousands of discounts Amazon released. It's an event that's a bit smaller than Amazon Prime Day, but among the deals, we've found some of our favorite headphones, as reviewed here at Ars Technica.
