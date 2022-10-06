ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly Overen
4d ago

The reality of open concept is your watching TV and someone is in the kitchen area is cooking, banging pans, running the water, the garbage disposal plus the smell, it’s very annoying. Personally I like the kitchen away from the living area, maybe a semi open concept with the living area being a quiet area.

christine w
5d ago

Open concept may be good for small homes that want to appear large ~but large homes with large rooms need walls with art, privacy and echo free...I can't believe it took a pandemic to figure that out~but still different strokes, baby~like fashion 😉👌

3d ago

I love my kitchen at the opposite end of the living room. It’s so nice having a separate dining room off the kitchen . So civilized.

