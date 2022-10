NEW ORLEANS — The Saints offense woke up in dramatic fashion thanks to Taysom Hill on Sunday afternoon, who threw for one touchdown and rushed for three scores as the Saints broke a three-game losing streak, defeating the Seahawks 39-32. The game was a shootout all the way through, as both teams traded blow after blow in all four quarters. For the Seahawks, Geno Smith continued his resurgent season, completing 16 of 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Lockett was a force to be reckoned with five receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO