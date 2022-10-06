ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Which Is Your Favorite ‘James Bond’ Theme Song? Vote!

By Glenn Rowley
Billboard
Billboard
 5 days ago

The name’s Bond, James Bond. The blockbuster spy franchise turned 60 years old this week with celebrations such as The Sound of 007 concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and the premiere of a documentary of the same name the following day.

As the globe celebrated World Bond Day, Billboard looked back at the history of Bond movie theme songs and now we want to know which musical opener is your absolute favorite.

Related

007 on the Hot 100: James Bond Songs From Lowest to Highest Charting

10/06/2022

The most prolific singer of 007 themes, Shirley Bassey , started out crooning 1964’s “Goldfinger” and later added the 1971 classic “Diamonds Are Forever” to her arsenal of hits. In between those two tracks, Tom Jones and Nancy Sinatra were also recruited to sing the theme songs to, respectively, 1965’s Thunderball and 1967’s You Only Live Twice .

Throughout the next two decades, everyone from Paul McCartney & Wings (“Live and Let Die”) and Carly Simon (“Nobody Does It Better”) to Sheena Easton (“For Your Eyes Only”) and Rita Coolidge (“All Time High”) contributed their voices to the secret agent’s big screen adventures, though the Bond theme reached its apex on the Hot 100 when Duran Duran scored the franchise’s sole No. 1 hit with 1985’s “A View to a Kill.”

Following the new wave band’s success, the formula to a successful Bond theme shifted, with major stars such as Madonna , Sheryl Crow , Jack White and Alicia Keys vying for their own turns to record an original song — though the latter two remain the only pair to record one together in the form of 2008’s “Another Way to Die.”

Adele brought another level of prestige to the franchise when “Skyfall” won the Oscar for best original song in 2013 — a modern-day pattern replicated by Sam Smith ‘s “Writing’s on the Wall” in 2016 and, most recently, Billie Eilish ‘s “No Time to Die” in 2022.

Vote for your all-time favorite Bond theme in Billboard ‘s poll below.

Take Our Poll
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

The 1975 Wants to Collaborate With Taylor Swift: ‘She’s One of the Best Songwriters’

With both The 1975 and Taylor Swift releasing albums this month, rumors began to swirl online that the two acts might collaborate on a track. However, the English pop rock group’s Matty Healy and George Daniel shut down the speculation in a new interview with BBC Radio 1. “Oh no, we’re not [working with Swift],” Healy explained. “We’d love to. Love to work with Taylor Swift. Love Taylor Swift. Think she’s one of the best songwriters.” “We haven’t done it yet. We’d love to though,” he continued, before turning to Daniel and asking, “Wouldn’t we?” “Yes, please,” the drummer replied. Healy concluded by...
MUSIC
Billboard

Duran Duran ‘A Hollywood High’ Docu-Concert Film Captures Rooftop Gig

Duran Duran are headed to the big screen next month via a new 75-minute docu-concert film entitled A Hollywood High chronicling the veteran English new wave band’s rooftop gig in Los Angeles and longtime love affair with the City of Angels. The movie, due out on Nov. 3, will also include exclusive interviews and archival footage in which the New Romantic legends dissect their decades long obsession with the city. The doc directed by award-winning veterans Gavin Elder (David Gilmour: Live at Pompeii), Vincent Adam Paul (Tiesto: Live from Empty Red Rocks) and George Scott (Rufus Wainwright: Prima Donna) will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Fans Choose Stray Kids’ ‘MAXIDENT’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Stray Kids‘ new mini-album, MAXIDENT, has topped this week’s new music poll. Related First Stream: New Music From Willow, Charlie Puth, Quavo & Takeoff and More 10/09/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 7) on Billboard, choosing the South Korean group’s latest project as their favorite new music release of the past week. MAXIDENT beat out new music by Måneskin (“The Loneliest”), Charlie Puth (Charlie), Ozuna (OzuTochi), Maisie Peters (“Not Another Rockstar”), Quavo & Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), and others. MAXIDENT follows an already-impressive 2022 for the recent Billboard cover stars. Stray Kids’ Oddinary EP, released in March, was the group’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

Hot 100 First-Timers: Megan Moroney Arrives With Country Love Song ‘Tennessee Orange’

Singer-songwriter Megan Moroney makes her first visit to the Billboard Hot 100 as her breakthrough single “Tennessee Orange” debuts on the latest, Oct. 15-dated chart at No. 94. The song, which Moroney self-released Sept. 2, debuts with 4.9 million U.S. streams (up 15%) and 1,000 downloads sold in the Sept. 30-Oct. 6 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 29-25 in its fourth week on Hot Country Songs. Related Steve Lacy's 'Bad Habit' No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Up to… 10/11/2022 Contributing to the song’s gains is its backstory. Fans believe that Moroney co-wrote it...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rita Coolidge
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Alicia Keys
Person
Sheryl Crow
Person
Shirley Bassey
Person
Carly Simon
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Sam Smith
Person
Madonna
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Nancy Sinatra
Person
Jack White
Person
Sheena Easton
Person
Adele
Billboard

Steve Lacy’s ‘Bad Habit’ No. 1 on Hot 100 for Second Week, Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Up to No. 2

Steve Lacy‘s “Bad Habit” spends a second week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, a week after it took over the top spot. Meanwhile, Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” pushes to No. 2 on the Hot 100 from No. 3, where it debuted a week earlier. Smith ties their highest rank on the survey, first reached with “Stay With Me” in 2014. Plus, Nicky Youre and dazy‘s “Sunroof,” at No. 5 on the Hot 100, becomes the most-heard song on U.S. radio, as it hits No. 1 on the Radio Songs chart. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S....
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ Ties The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ for Longest Run in Hot 100 History

Glass Animals‘ former five-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Heat Waves” ties The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” for the most weeks spent on the chart over the survey’s 64-year history. “Heat Waves” spends its 90th week on the Hot 100 (dated Oct. 15), at No. 20, tying the record run of “Blinding Lights” in 2019-21. Over the course of its Hot 100 tenure, “Heat Waves” also broke the record for the longest climb to No. 1, when it reached the summit in its 59th week in March, as it has drawn audiences on TikTok and multiple radio formats since its June 2020...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Charlie Puth Claims He Was Ghosted by Ellen DeGeneres’ Record Label: ‘They Just Disappeared’

Charlie Puth spoke out about his experience with Ellen DeGeneres’ record label in a new interview on Saturday (Oct. 8). In a conversation with the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast to promote his new album Charlie, the pop singer reflected on being signed to the talk-show host’s fledgling (and now-defunct) eleveneleven label in the early 2010s after his cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You” with pal Emily Luther went viral on YouTube. Related Charlie Puth Drops Self-Titled Album 'Charlie': Stream It Now 10/10/2022 Puth compared his situation with DeGeneres’ label to Greyson Chance‘s recent accusations of the daytime star being “manipulative” and “opportunistic”...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Karol G, Rosalia, Daddy Yankee & More: What’s Your Favorite Latin Tour of 2022? Vote!

After a remarkable touring comeback in 2021, post COVID-19 lockdown, Loud and Live CEO Nelson Abareda assured Billboard that “the momentum we’ve seen in touring in 2021 is a strong indicator of what’s coming in 2022. It’s setting ourselves up for a record-breaking year.” And he was correct.  This year, a wave of Latin acts have hit the road again, including Bad Bunny with his stadium trek World’s Hottest Tour, Karol G with her sultry $trip Love Tour, and Camilo with his intimate De Adentro Pa’ Afuera Tour, to name a few.  Two of reggaetón music’s biggest acts, Daddy Yankee and Wisin...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Theme Songs#Diamonds Are Forever#Paul Mccartney Wings
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Elton John & Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney Spears returned to music as a free woman by teaming up with Elton John for the dance-tinged collaboration, “Hold Me Closer.” “Hold Me Closer,” which is a fresh take on John’s 1972 classic “Tiny Dancer” produced by Grammy winner Andrew Watt, features John and Spears singing the opening verse of John’s 1992 hit, “The One” over a club-ready beat, before diving into the chorus of 1971’s “Tiny Dancer.” “Hold Me Closer” is Spears’ first new music since her 2016 studio album Glory, which also included deluxe tracks “Mood Ring,” “Swimming in the Stars” and the Backstreet Boys-assisted “Matches” that were released in 2020. If...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Willow Smashes Guitar Through TV Set, Electrifies With ‘Curious/Furious’ & ‘Ur a Stranger’ on ‘SNL’: Watch

Willow gave a smashing performance — literally — during her musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. The 21-year-old artist visited Studio 8H on Oct. 8 to deliver a pair of electrifying performances from her new album, <CopingMechanism>. For her first song, Willow unleashed her inner rock star with “Curious/Furious,” closing out the track by showing off her impressive guitar shredding skills. Later, she returned to perform the hard-hitting “Ur a Stranger,” belting out the lyrics before smashing her axe into a television set. “it’s called historybeingmade.com,” Willow captioned a photo on Instagram of herself giving the middle finger alongside her leather-clad...
MUSIC
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’

Kim Petras is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting hitmaker thanks to her first entry on the Oct. 8-dated ranking, the dark, sultry collaboration with Sam Smith, “Unholy.” The song, released via EMI/Capitol Records Sept. 22, soars in at No. 3 on the Hot 100. The single concurrently launches at No. 1 on the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts. It also debuts at No. 32 on Pop Airplay. If you need a guide to follow along with Kim Petras and Sam Smith’s “Unholy,” find the lyrics below: Mummy don’t know daddy’s getting hotAt the body shopDoing something unholyLucky, lucky girl (ooh)Lucky, lucky girl (yeah, yeah)Lucky,...
MUSIC
Billboard

October Country Rookie of the Month: Pillbox Patti on Her Debut Project of ‘Songs I Needed to Write and Truths I Needed to Tell’

Nicolette Hayford is known for crafting raw, truth-spilling compositions, notably as a co-writer on songs such as Little Big Town’s “God Fearin’ Gypsies,” Koe Wetzel’s “Cabo” and a string of songs with Ashley McBryde — including “Stone,” “Sparrow” and ACM song of the year nominee “One Night Standards.”That urge toward the fearless and open-hearted continues on Hayford’s first full-length album as an artist, under the moniker Pillbox Patti. “I was coming off a big song [“One Night Standards”] and I had the money to go make an album the way I wanted to make it,” she tells Billboard. “I’m always going...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

The Isley Brothers Talk About Extending Their Reign as ‘The Kings of Love Songs’

For a group who first made waves in the 1950s, the energy for The Isley Brothers inside Harbor New York City’s Rooftop surpasses palpable. With close to 70 years of experience under the group’s belts, fans zealously received the electricity commanded by the legendary R&B outfit, who were on hand to celebrate the release of their new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, this past Friday (Sept. 30). Related The Isley Brothers, Ronald Isley & Beyoncé Hit No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay 'Again' 10/11/2022 “It’s God’s blessing, and we’re trying to take advantage of being able to do what we do and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Sam Smith and Kim Petras Eye Third Week Atop U.K. Chart With ‘Unholy’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras are powering to a third consecutive week at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Unholy” (EMI). The viral number leads the First Look chart, which ranks tracks based on sales and streaming activity at the midweek point, ahead of David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (Parlophone) and Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” (Vertigo), respectively. Beyonce is on the climb with her Renaissance release “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) set to lift 10-6, for what would be a new peak, while British hip-hop artist Aitch could see two tracks bounce. The Manchester rapper’s collaboration with Anne-Marie, “Psycho” (Atlantic),...
WORLD
Billboard

NCT 127 Brings the Hype in Explosive ‘2 Baddies’ Performance: Watch

NCT 127 is continuing its quest for world domination. Ahead of a trio of concert dates across Newark, N.J., and Seoul later this month, the K-pop group — which consists of members Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan — made a brief layover in New York City to takeover Good Morning America on Monday (Oct. 10), interact with its NCTzens, and perform its newest single, “2 Baddies.” The idols took to the stage in an array of streetwear inspired outfits consisting of baggy cargo pants, graphic T-shirts and sweaters and shocking pops of neon green and yellow....
NEWARK, NJ
Billboard

Stray Kids Score First No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Case 143’

Stray Kids earn their first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 15), powered by Twitter, as “Case 143” rises from No. 2 following the release of the group’s new EP Maxident on Oct. 7. “Case 143” is the lead single off the EP, which is slated to launch on next week’s, Oct. 22-dated Billboard charts. Stray Kids are the fourth group to top Hot Trending Songs this year, joining BLACKPINK, BTS and SB19. Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, TREASURE’s “Hello” debuts at No. 4, earning the group its fourth entry and second top five hit, after “Jikjin” (No. 2...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Ties for Most Weeks at No. 1 in Last 10 Years on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti clocks a 13th nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated Oct. 15), tying Drake’s Views and the Frozen soundtrack for the most weeks at No. 1 on the chart in the last 10 years. Views logged 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list in 2016 (May 21-Oct. 8 charts) and Frozen chilled for 13 nonconsecutive frames in 2014 (Jan. 18-May 17). The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Adele’s 21, with 24 nonconsecutive weeks on top in 2011-12 (March 12, 2011-June 23, 2012). In the latest tracking week, ending Oct. 6, Un Verano...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Has Some ‘Fun’ With Her Paramore Cover: Watch

Don’t go crying to your mama — a new Kellyoke has arrived. On the Monday (Oct. 10) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson indirectly celebrated the end of Paramore‘s hiatus by performing an energetic cover of the band’s 2014 hit “Ain’t It Fun” less than two weeks after it announced the end of its five year hiatus. Shining centerstage under a wash of blue lights, the three-time Grammy winner’s impressive powerhouse vocals were put on full display throughout the entirety of her performance of “Ain’t It Fun” — originally sung by fellow belting extraordinaire, Paramore’s orange-haired frontwoman Hayley...
MUSIC
Billboard

Five Burning Questions: Bad Bunny Spends a 13th Week at No. 1 With ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Like Harry Styles’ “As It Was” over on the Billboard Hot 100, global superstar Bad Bunny‘s Un Verano Sin Ti has essentially been the default No. 1 all summer on the Billboard 200 albums chart — the water-level-setting album that any new set needs to rise above to have a chance of topping the listing. This week, Verano spends its 13th week at No. 1 on the listing, moving 84,000 equivalent album units. (Slipknot’s The End, So Far bows one spot below it with 59,000 units, as the metal band joins a club that also includes Post Malone, Lizzo, Luke...
MLB
Billboard

Janet Jackson Recalls Making ‘Velvet Rope’ at Reissue Party: ‘This Album Is So Close to Me’

Janet Jackson surprised friends and fans by turning up at a party in London celebrating the 25th-anniversary reissue of her 1997 album The Velvet Rope on Friday (Oct. 7). The set was re-released earlier that day via digital retailers and streamers with additional bonus tracks, including 10 cuts that made their official streaming debut. After Jackson greeted partygoers – while the DJ spun classic Jackson tracks alongside tunes such as Beyoncé’s “Heated” and Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch” – Jackson took the mic to share memories of making The Velvet Rope. “This album is so, so close to me,” Jackson shared with the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy