Cleveland Jewish News
Glazer, Faye
Faye Glazer (nee Brown), 99, of Beachwood and West Palm Beach, Fla., passed away Oct. 9, 2022. A lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio, Faye was born in Lakewood on Nov. 27, 1922, to Frank and Sarah Brown, who immigrated to America from Kishinev, Moldova, in the early 1900s. She was the youngest of four siblings - Jack, Ervin and Arline. Faye was confirmed at Park Synagogue, of which her parents were founding members.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kellner, Michael
Michael Gene Kellner, 80, of South Euclid, passed away on Oct. 8, 2022. Michael was born March 28, 1942. Son of Jeanette and David. Devoted husband for 57 years to Carol. Adored father to Robyn (Kevin) Schadick and Neil (Kristen) Kellner. Beloved Papa to Brayden Kellner, Isabella Kellner, Jesse Schadick and Logan Schadick. Brother to Marc.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kahn, William
William H. Kahn passed away Oct. 8, 2022. William is survived by his loving sister, Evie (Gordon) Safran; devoted nieces and nephews, Mindy (Martin) Davidson, Neil Safran, Lee (Nicholas) Safran and Haleigh (Glenn) Raff; dear great-nieces and nephews Jessica Davidson, Michael (Ashleigh) Davidson, Jordan Safran, Luca Safran-Wellington, Parker Raff and Lainey Raff.
Cleveland Jewish News
Felder, Linda
Linda G. Felder (nee Steinsapir) passed away Oct. 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Bruce B. Felder. Loving mother of Teri (Thomas) Skadron, Traci Felder and Todd (Julie) Felder. Devoted grandmother of Emilee, Charlie, David, Max, Manning, Mya and Jack. Dear sister of the late Leonard (Lorelei) Stein-Sapir. Cherished daughter of the late Nora and Charles Saperstein.
Cleveland Jewish News
6 community leaders honored at Celebration of Goodness
Six community leaders were honored Oct. 7 at the 22nd annual Celebration of Goodness as the Sam Miller Goodness Award and Arnold R. Pinkney Award for Civic Leadership were presented. Values-in-Action Foundation welcomed 300 guests to Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights as they enjoyed a networking reception, lunch and award ceremony.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood’s Allamby shares journey to Cleveland Clinic emergency medicine doctor
Even from a young age, Dr. Carl Allamby wanted to become a doctor. Growing up in East Cleveland, he went to the doctor when his family could afford it and always felt inspired by the work a doctor does in preserving life and treating illnesses. But it was when Denzel Washington was cast to portray Dr. Philip Chandler on the NBC medical drama, “St. Elsewhere,” from 1982 to 1988 that Allamby, for the first time, could see himself practicing medicine.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
Cleveland Jewish News
Eisenberg, Eleanor
On Oct. 8, 2022, Eleanor “Ele” Eisenberg left this earth after 93 wonderful years. She had chocolate ice cream for breakfast and soon after closed her eyes forever. Ele lived a long life full of love, joy, and personal success. Born in Cleveland in 1929, her family moved to Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1939 and then back to Cleveland when she married. She loved the jewelry business and opened “Ele’s Jewelry Shop” at Cedar Center in Cleveland for 20 years. She enjoyed a thriving business and a reputation for honesty.
Cleveland Jewish News
Solon’s Glazer inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame
When Greer Glazer was inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame Sept. 14 at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus, she represented more than just her own lifetime achievements, but that of others in the nursing profession and the first generation of mothers with full-time professional careers. The recently...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL Cleveland to host inaugural Walk Against Hate
ADL Cleveland is planning its inaugural Walk Against Hate on Oct. 23 at Wade Oval Park in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood. Meant to engage the community toward a future without antisemitism, racism and all forms of hate, James Pasch, ADL’s regional director for Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia and Western Pennsylvania, told the Cleveland Jewish News that holding this sort of event felt necessary, especially now.
Cleveland Jewish News
Paloma open at Van Aken District
Paloma, a new restaurant by Zachary Ladner and Carl Quagliata, opened mid-September at 20041 Walker Road in Shaker Heights as part of the Van Aken District. Specializing in contemporary Mexican cuisine, the restaurant seats 132 guests across 4,400-square-feet. There is also a 24-seat bar with an open kitchen led by chef de cuisine Kytana Bradley.
Cleveland Jewish News
92-year-old resident found shot to death at Rose Senior Living Beachwood
The Beachwood Police Department is investigating the death of a 92-year-old male resident of Rose Senior Living in Beachwood who apparently died of a gunshot wound to the chest Oct. 2. Police are apparently treating the death that occurred in a locked memory unit as a possible crime, with a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Dave’s Hot Chicken coming to Harvard Park
Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken is planning to open its first east-side location at Harvard Park in Warrensville Heights. With a projected opening next summer, the restaurant will join existing locations in Lakewood and Fairview Park. An Ohio City location is also planned for the former W. 25th Street Furniture space at 2104 W. 25th St. in Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation holds Tashlich services
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike held two Tashlich programs, one in Chagrin Falls, where congregants gathered for a picnic lunch and then joined together for Tashlich and the blowing of the shofar. The second one was part of B’nai Jeshurun’s new mindful/wellness initiative. Through music, self-reflection, writing, mindfulness...
Cleveland Jewish News
Author Deng to speak at South Euclid-Lyndhurst library Oct. 13
Achut Deng will speak about her memoir, “Don’t Look Back,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid. In her book, Deng recounts how she survived at a refugee camp in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ursuline awarded NEH grant for Rust Belt Summer Institute
The National Endowment for the Humanities awarded a $173,680 grant to Ursuline College to host a NEH Summer Institute for higher education faculty. This seminar, “Reading, Writing, and Teaching the Rust Belt: Co-creating Regional Humanities Ecosystems,” will be held in June 2023 and will bring 25 national scholars to Cleveland and the Ursuline campus in Pepper Pike to discover the best teaching practices for sharing the story of the Rust Belt, according to a news release.
Cleveland Jewish News
Menorah Park residents, Fuchs Mizrachi School share holiday program
Residents of R.H. Myers Apartments and Wiggins Place were treated to a pre-Rosh Hashanah concert and activities with appreciation to the students and teachers of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood for spending a recent afternoon with the Menorah Park communities. The program is made possible through the Better Together program.
Cleveland Jewish News
Elevate the Holidays: The Art of Charcuterie Boards Oct. 13
The Mandel Jewish Community Center will hold a program, Elevate the Holidays: The Art of Charcuterie Boards, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13 in its sukkah. Cost is $30 for members and $35 for nonmembers, which includes materials, food and guide. Dietary laws will be observed. The program is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Guardians growing up fast. Bring on the Bronx Bombers
The next hurdle standing between Cleveland and the World Series is our rival in pinstripes. You know the team ... our very own personal Voldemort. The team that shall not be named. But there’s so much to love about the Cleveland Guardians, so let’s keep the focus on us.
Cleveland Jewish News
Niki Lustig named Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of year
Niki Lustig, an educational aide at Chagrin Falls High School, was recently named the Chagrin Falls Schools staff employee of the year at an Aug. 15 staff convocation meeting for the district. An employee of Chagrin Falls High School for 16 years, Lustig told the Cleveland Jewish News that she...
