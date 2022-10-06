ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Lebanon-Express

Crimea: Vast exit queues after bridge explosion

With the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia partially reopened following the massive blast that struck it on Saturday, October 8, vast lines of cars have been forming as motorists attempt to leave the Russian-occupied peninsula, with some saying they are having to wait up to ten hours to cross.
Lebanon-Express

Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut...
Lebanon-Express

AP News Summary at 2:20 p.m. EDT

Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a video of a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” The investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russia missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
