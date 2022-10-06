Read full article on original website
Crimea: Vast exit queues after bridge explosion
With the bridge connecting Crimea to Russia partially reopened following the massive blast that struck it on Saturday, October 8, vast lines of cars have been forming as motorists attempt to leave the Russian-occupied peninsula, with some saying they are having to wait up to ten hours to cross.
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut...
Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, hits civilian areas
A barrage of at least 84 Russian missiles have blasted Ukraine's capital and several other important cities, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more.
Patrol Ship Launched After 'International Terrorism' Against Nord Stream
"The West is trying with all its might to deprive our country of strategic advantages," said a Russian shipbuilder.
Russia drags Belarus further into Ukraine invasion as it runs out of missiles and men
RUSSIA is trying to drag Belarus further into its Ukraine invasion as it runs out of missiles and men. Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky fears tyrant Vladimir Putin is planning a “provocation” to give his ally a reason to join in. Train-loads of Russian troops are thought to have...
Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Large explosions heard in Kyiv following sound of incoming missiles. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Protesters across the world stand in solidarity with Iranian women
Activists from Geneva, Beirut, The Hague and Rome take to the streets in a show of support for women in Iran, as women-led protests over the death of Mahsa Amini reach their fourth week.
AP News Summary at 2:20 p.m. EDT
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack "a terrorist act" by Kyiv. ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services. In a video of a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Putin said “there’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure.” The investigative chief said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism. Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, say a Russia missile strike on a southern city has killed 13 people and partially collapsed an apartment building in the city of Zaporizhzhia.
