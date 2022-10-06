Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation
BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released
The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case. Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON
WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
kptv.com
1 dead, 6 injured in crash after unsafe left turn in Crook Co., police say
PRINEVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday after she made an unsafe left turn in Prineville, according to the Prineville Police Department. Just after noon, police responded to the intersection of Hwy 126 and Northwest O’Neil Highway. Police said a 68-year-old woman was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.
kezi.com
Corvallis man arrested in Prineville for stalking, attempted kidnapping and other crimes
PRINEVILLE, Ore.-- A Corvallis man is in Crook County Jail facing multiple charges after police say he tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl and stalk multiple women. Prineville Police said this began on October 1 when 58-year-old Ian Goldberg tried to get the 12-year-old girl into his car. This happened...
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect
Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days
A fire that damaged the exterior of a Northeast Third Street business early Saturday morning has been determined to be intentionally set, Bend investigators said, the second apparent arson blaze in the area in recent days. Police had no immediate information regarding any connection between the fires. The post Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days appeared first on KTVZ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week
After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
Tri-City Herald
Girl swimming in river finds human bones, and then cops find more, Oregon police say
A teen girl found skeletal remains while swimming in an Oregon river this summer, authorities said. Now police are trying to identify the human remains. The remains were found on Aug. 27 in the Deschutes River in Bend and confirmed to be human by the medical examiner’s office, Bend police said in a Sept. 27 news release.
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
Comments / 2