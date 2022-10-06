ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation

BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
BEND, OR
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN WASCO COUNTY, OREGON

WASCO COUNTY, OR (OCTOBER 10, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, October 7, 2022 at approximately 5:21 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Ford Focus, operated...
WASCO COUNTY, OR
Rollover crash in Wasco County leaves woman dead

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on Highway 97 near milepost 63 left a woman dead Friday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. to find that a red Ford Focus, was trying to pass a Semi-truck on the northbound shoulder while it was also passing another semi-truck. The Ford Focus lost control and left the highway, rolling multiple times.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect

Four Redmond-area schools went into “Secure” status for over 90 minutes as a precaution Monday morning after police got a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat, school officials said. The post Four Redmond-area schools placed in ‘secure’ status due to parent tip of possible threat; police detain suspect appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days

A fire that damaged the exterior of a Northeast Third Street business early Saturday morning has been determined to be intentionally set, Bend investigators said, the second apparent arson blaze in the area in recent days. Police had no immediate information regarding any connection between the fires. The post Fire burns exterior of Bend NE Third Street business; investigators call it area’s second apparent arson in days appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
BEND, OR
▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week

After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand. The project has two major components. The first part is to...
BEND, OR
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
BEND, OR
A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
BEND, OR

