Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Tigers hold on to beat Bulldogs on senior night
FAYETTE — Jefferson County High School senior cornerback Michael McComb returned a fumble on a kickoff return 27 yards for a touchdown with 8:12 remaining as the Tigers held on for a 30-28 win on Senior Night over the Franklin County High School Bulldogs last Friday night. Jefferson County...
Natchez Democrat
Blanton’s athleticism makes him an attractive recruit
Sports have become a popular way for people having fun. This has thus drawn a huge following. Now people can have fun in different ways, including online games. Finding the best online casino is, therefore, necessary if one wants to become an expert gambler and start having fun at online casino games.
Natchez Democrat
Centreville snaps losing streak
CENTREVILLE — Centreville Academy freshman quarterback Parker Nettles threw four touchdown passes and senior running back Tyler Wooley ran for two scores as the Tigers celebrated homecoming with a 46-24 win over the Louisiana Kings last Friday night. Nettles completed five of nine passes for 94 yards and no...
Natchez Democrat
Rebels selected to MAIS All-Stars, Futures game
NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School players and a coach were selected to attend the MAIS All-Star game to be played Tuesday, Oct.11 at Madison-Ridgeland Academy. AC senior midfielder Mallory McIlwain will play under head coach Chris Hughes on the MAIS All-Star White team. On the other side of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Kathleen McFadden Huffman
MEADVILLE — Funeral services for Kathleen McFadden Huffman, 75, of Meadville, MS, who died October 5, 2022, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Meadville, MS will be held Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church, Meadville MS, with Bro. Leon officiating, and burial will take place immediately following at the church cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Velma Cowart
Natchez – Services for Velma Cowart, 96, a longtime resident of Natchez, Mississippi, who passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carl Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction...
Natchez Democrat
Isaac Colenberg, Sr.
FAYETTE – Services for Deacon Isaac Colenberg, Sr., 64, of Fayette, MS who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Port Gibson, MS will be at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church in Fayette, MS on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. Elvis Colenberg and Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Madison County Journal
BLUES AND SOUL SUPER BOWL at the Natchez Trace Bluff
Ardenland and Paradise Entertainment are proud to present the inaugural Blues & Soul Super Bowl on The Natchez Bluff in Natchez, Mississippi. Blues & Soul Super Bowl begins Friday, October 7th with performances from two-time Grammy winners Kool & The Gang, Southern Avenue, and Jarekus Singleton, and concludes Saturday, October 8th with performances from Grammy award-winning artists Patti LaBelle and CeeLo Green, Dorothy Moore, Jamell Richardson, and Bonneville.
Natchez Democrat
Weather Forecast: October 11, 2022
NATCHEZ — Guess what, we are 21 days away from halloween. Time sure does fly by during the fall as daylight grows shorter and shorter each day. Temperatures are staying low as well with the high for Tuesday at 84 on a bright and sunny day. There will be an east southeast wind at 5 mph to 10 mph and a partly cloudy sky with a low around 60 in the evening.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
Natchez Democrat
‘One of the best we’ve done here’: Blues and Soul festival draws thousands to Natchez
NATCHEZ — It may not have made money, but this weekend’s Blues and Soul Super Bowl was a success in every other way. “It was fantastic!” said Arden Barnett of Ardenland, an entertainment company that has produced most concerts and festivals in Natchez in recent years. “It...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts
Know when the balloons will be flying this year! Click here to sign up today. Sign up today for text alerts for the 2022 Natchez Balloon Festival. On the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival, alerts will be sent out from the balloon pilot briefing directly to your phone describing where, when and if the Natchez skies will be filled with hot-air balloons.
Mississippi bicyclist struck and killed after riding into oncoming traffic
A Mississippi man was struck and killed Sunday after he rode his bicycle into outcoming traffic. Corbett Edgin, 52, of Natchez, collided head-on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road in Adams County, near the old Johns Manville plant. Adams County...
Natchez Democrat
Man says group of women, children assaulted, stabbed him 10 times
NATCHEZ — A man from Baton Rouge said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Natchez apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Natchez Police Department is investigating the incident. Joseph Tucker, 52, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother...
Fayette man charged with attempted murder of stepson
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Fayette man is behind bars and his stepson remains in a hospital after a shooting in Lincoln County on Friday, October 7. The Daily Leady reported the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting around 8:35 p.m. behind Home Depot. Deputies determined the shooting had taken place […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Natchez, MS
One of the South’s oldest cities, Natchez Mississippi is a historic tourist attraction. As the crown jewel near the Mississippi River, thousands of tourists head to Natchez every year to explore landmarks such as the Melrose estate, Natchez National Historical Park, and Natchez Trace Parkway. In addition to these...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez man dies when bicycle collides head-on with vehicle on Liberty Road
NATCHEZ — A Natchez man was struck and killed by a car in the late afternoon on Sunday on Liberty Road. Corbett Edgin, 52, collided head on with a vehicle while traveling on what is known as Johns Manville Hill on Liberty Road near the old John Manville plant.
Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
Natchez Democrat
Police Chief offers reward for information leading to capture of ‘Tankaman,’ linked to multiple shootings in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man linked to several shootings in Ferriday, according to a social media post on the Ferriday Police Department’s page. In the post, Police Chief Sam King asks anyone with information to contact...
Comments / 0