Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.

