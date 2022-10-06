Read full article on original website
Stocks fall as investors await inflation, earnings updates
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day
Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
Top Democrat warns Saudi arms freeze could benefit Russia and China
Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA.), the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said in an interview that an proposed year-long suspension of U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia could benefit both Russia and China. During an appearance on CNN’s “At This Hour,” Smith told host Kate Bolduan that even though...
UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said...
Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving nears
We kick off the holiday season paying more for our Thanksgiving meals this year. We can thank multiple factors for the price hikes. A major cause is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or more commonly known as Bird Flu, which is responsible for the depopulation of 5.4 million turkeys (2.5% of all turkeys), according to […]
Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline
An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected. The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On...
Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to lure business executives with million-dollar paydays to work on the future city of Neom
The kingdom is attracting foreign talent with a high pay package and the promise of being part of an urban megacity.
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest...
