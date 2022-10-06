ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall as investors await inflation, earnings updates

A late burst of selling left stocks lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, wiping out most of the market's gains from earlier in the day, as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 was down 0.7% as of 3:38 p.m. Eastern,...
Wall Street ends mostly lower after another volatile day

Another volatile run on Wall Street left stocks lower Tuesday, extending the market's recent losses as traders brace for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.7%, marking its fifth straight loss. The benchmark index had been down as much as 1.2% in the early going after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears. It then gained as much as 0.8% before a late-afternoon reversal.
UK spy chief says rise of China world's top security issue

LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency on Tuesday accused China of trying to “rewrite the rules of international security,” saying Beijing is using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ, said...
Turkey prices increase as Thanksgiving nears

We kick off the holiday season paying more for our Thanksgiving meals this year. We can thank multiple factors for the price hikes. A major cause is highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or more commonly known as Bird Flu, which is responsible for the depopulation of 5.4 million turkeys (2.5% of all turkeys), according to […]
Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected. The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On...
Protests in Iran over woman's death reach key oil industry

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Workers at refineries crucial for Iran's oil and natural gas production protested Monday over the death of a 22-year-old woman, online videos appeared to show, escalating the crisis faced by Tehran. The demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh mark the first time the unrest...
