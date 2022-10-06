An 11-year-old boy was injured Monday morning when he was struck by a car at the intersection of E. Iron Avenue and Ohio Street. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by Katie Buchanan, 20, of Salina, was eastbound on E. Iron Avenue and attempting to turn south onto S. Ohio Street, when it struck an 11-year-old boy who was in the crosswalk with his bicycle. Witnesses told police that Buchanan had the green arrow to turn.

SALINA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO