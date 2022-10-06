Read full article on original website
Multiple vehicles burglarized, firearms stolen in Salina
SALINA (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department is warning locals to keep their vehicle doors and windows locked after a string of burglaries involving the theft of firearms. According to the SPD, five vehicles were burglarized from Oct. 5-7. Most, if not all, of the vehicles involved in the thefts were unlocked. An undisclosed number […]
Chevy pickup reported stolen from 1000 block of Quincy in Salina
A mint green, 1994 Chevy 1500 pickup is missing from the 1000 block of Quincy Street. Cort Elliot, 22, Salina, reported his Chevy pickup stolen on Oct. 8. Elliot had been out of town for a couple days and, when he returned, his pickup was gone. A Smoky Valley High School and Don't Tread on Me sticker are located on the missing pickup.
$1,400 worth of damage done to car in east-central Salina
Police are investigating an incident in which a car was allegedly damaged by multiple individuals Monday night in east-central Salina. A 20-year-old Salina man reported that he was sitting in his parents' residence when he heard a loud banging outside. He looked out and saw three to four people fleeing in a dark SUV or sedan toward Indian Rock Park.
Bud Light truck overturns on Kansas highway
A truck carrying Budweiser overturned on Tuesday morning in southern Saline County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
WIBW
15-year-old hospitalized after mom rolls pickup truck in western Kansas
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old from Ellis is recovering in a Salina hospital after she and her mother were both thrown from a pickup after it rolled in western Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, emergency crews were called to the 32000 block of Old Highway 40 about half a mile west of Kansas Highway 147 with reports of an injury crash.
Boy with bike struck by car Monday morning, suffers minor injuries
An 11-year-old boy was injured Monday morning when he was struck by a car at the intersection of E. Iron Avenue and Ohio Street. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 2002 Lincoln LS driven by Katie Buchanan, 20, of Salina, was eastbound on E. Iron Avenue and attempting to turn south onto S. Ohio Street, when it struck an 11-year-old boy who was in the crosswalk with his bicycle. Witnesses told police that Buchanan had the green arrow to turn.
Semi overturns, spills load of beer in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY —Just before 7a.m. Tuesday, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a rolled semi on southbound Interstate 135 just north of the Kansas Highway 4 exit in southern Saline county, according to a social media report from the KHP. First responders shut down the right lane of the...
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 11
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Corey, Dustin Warren; 44; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Multiple shots fired into Salina residence
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to area of Morrison and 10th Street to reports of shots fired. Officers arrived at the scene and were unable to discover the source of the reported shots. At 11:45 p.m., officers were contacted by Wade Hardesty, 28, Salina, who reported that his residence in the 400 block of South Phillip Street had been shot at multiple times.
Saline County closing part of S. Woodward Road for drainage work
Saline County has announced that part of S. Woodward Road will be closed today through Friday for drainage work. According to the Road and Bridge Department, S. Woodward Road between E. Magnolia Road and E. Crawford Street will be closed while crews replace a drainage structure. The department advises motorists...
WIBW
Salina Police attempt to identify possible witnesses of travel center theft
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are attempting to identify possible witnesses of the theft of a travel center that left it out more than $1,300. The Salina Police Department says that on Sept. 26, officers were called to the Pilot Travel Center at 1944 N 9th St. with reports of a theft.
15-year-old Kan. girl hospitalized in Salina after rollover accident
TREGO COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Monday in Trego County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a Chevy S-10 pickup driven by Meagan Lynnette Herrington, 35, Ellis, was traveling in the 32000 block of Old 40 just west of Kansas 147. The driver...
Bullets go through children’s bedroom in Salina
The Salina Police Department (SPD) is investigating after someone fired shots into a home Friday night, putting the lives of five people in danger.
Riley County Arrest Report October 10
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. KAREN DENISE QURESHI, 57, Manhattan, Domestic battery; Knowing rude physical contact w/family member or dating relationship; Bond $2,000. KEIRRA LASHA MCDONALD, 25, Manhattan,...
WIBW
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Off-duty Wichita Police officer arrested in Newton
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
Kansas police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested early Saturday morning. A news release from WPD said early Saturday morning, Louis Hebert, who has been employed by WPD for two years and was assigned to the Field Services Division, was arrested by the Newton Police Department. Hebert was booked […]
Motorcycle Rider Hospitalized after Reno County Accident
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – The Reno County Sheriff’s Office reports that Michael Moore, 58 of Haven, was driving NW on K14 near Riverton Road on his Honda motorcycle Thursday evening when Anthony Della Salla, 19 of Sterling, was attempting to pass a vehicle while driving SE. Della Salla did not have enough room and failed to see the oncoming motorcycle.
Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
City of Salina reducing northbound Ohio to 1 lane for Greeley repairs
On Monday, Bob Davis Concrete Construction of Salina will begin pavement repairs on Greeley Avenue east of S. Ohio Street. Due to the proximity of the repairs to S. Ohio Street, Greeley Avenue will be closed at S. Ohio Street, and while work is occurring northbound traffic will be reduced to the inside northbound lane. The work is expected to be complete in two weeks, weather permitting.
