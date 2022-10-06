ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

WVNews

Police activity reported in Philippi & Elkins, West Virginia; details slim

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials in both Philippi and Elkins posted limited information about police operations conducted Tuesday in those communities. On the Philippi Police Department Facebook page, authorities cited an investigation involving Philippi Police, the Barbour Sheriff's Office, State Police, the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the FBI.
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex

KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Beverly Jane Hatim

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with …
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

No new information on plane crash

ROWLESBURG — The Federal Aviation Administration website had not posted information Monday regarding the crash of a small plane in Preston County. The pilot of the plane, who crashed near the Cheat River Bridge Friday afternoon, was flown to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. No word was available on his condition.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Roger Dale Wyckoff

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born February 10, 1952, in Mannington, WV, a son of the late James Edward Wyckoff and Elsie Floyd Wyckoff.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Communities plan Halloween events

KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time to light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick-or-treat times and events will be updated as new information is received. Saturday, Oct. 22.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Elk Garden sign.JPG

ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) — Donations from the community are insuring that Elk Garden’s ne…
ELK GARDEN, WV
WVNews

Chestnut Festival offered a variety of vendors

ROWLESBURG — The Chestnut Festival Sunday was greeted with cold weather, but didn’t deter those standing in line for roasted or raw chestnuts. The festival honors the heritage, tradition and restoration efforts of the American Chestnut tree, a hardwood three that once dominated the hills of the 16 Appalachian States from Maine to Georgia.
ROWLESBURG, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WVNews

Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Janice Burnett Tyler

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

'Back to the basics' in play in multiple manners for Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sometimes, when things are going badly, reverting to fundamentals is the best approach to getting back on track. In some ways, it’s a cliche, of course. Listen to just about any question following a loss, and some form of “we’ve got to clean up our mistakes” or, “we need to concentrate and get back to the basics” can be heard. For West Virginia this week, though, it seems to ring true for a couple of reasons.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Connie Ault

MASONTOWN — Connie Louise Ault, 68, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at WV Caring in Elkins. She was born on May 30, 1954, in Morgantown, a daughter of Alexander Joseph and the late Hazel Mae (Trickett) Sobol.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

Independence water project close to getting started

NEWBURG — The Independence water line extension project could be moving ahead soon, Newburg Council learned last week. Sheena Hunt, director of Region Six Planning and Development Council, which is helping the town with the project, told Newburg Council last week that the town’s critical needs application to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council was submitted last month and has been recommended for approval.
NEWBURG, WV

