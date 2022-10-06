Read full article on original website
Police activity reported in Philippi & Elkins, West Virginia; details slim
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials in both Philippi and Elkins posted limited information about police operations conducted Tuesday in those communities. On the Philippi Police Department Facebook page, authorities cited an investigation involving Philippi Police, the Barbour Sheriff's Office, State Police, the Barbour County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and the FBI.
Harrison, West Virginia, Sheriff: 29-year-old woman was motorcyclist killed in Sunday crash
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A 29-year-old woman Hepzibah woman was the motorcyclist killed Sunday in a crash with an SUV on U.S. 19 in Meadowbrook, the Office of Harrison Sheriff Robert Matheny said Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Chelsea Dodd, who was operating the motorcycle that law...
Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex
KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
Bridge repairs on Corridor H in Randolph County, West Virginia, about 80% complete
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A project to reconstruct the Corridor H (U.S. 219 & U.S. 48) Pearcy Bridge system on Corridor H is 80% complete, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The section of Corridor H between Elkins and Kerens has been totally closed since last...
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacef…
Beverly Jane Hatim
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with …
No new information on plane crash
ROWLESBURG — The Federal Aviation Administration website had not posted information Monday regarding the crash of a small plane in Preston County. The pilot of the plane, who crashed near the Cheat River Bridge Friday afternoon, was flown to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. No word was available on his condition.
Roger Dale Wyckoff
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born February 10, 1952, in Mannington, WV, a son of the late James Edward Wyckoff and Elsie Floyd Wyckoff.
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time to light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick-or-treat times and events will be updated as new information is received. Saturday, Oct. 22.
Elk Garden sign.JPG
ELK GARDEN, W.Va. (WV News) — Donations from the community are insuring that Elk Garden’s ne…
Civil rights forum held in Morgantown, West Virginia, by U.S. Attorney's Office
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All manner of civil rights violations are underreported. Getting the public’s help to change that is one of the main reasons why Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff held a forum in Morgantown about the broad range of civil rights Americans have.
Chestnut Festival offered a variety of vendors
ROWLESBURG — The Chestnut Festival Sunday was greeted with cold weather, but didn’t deter those standing in line for roasted or raw chestnuts. The festival honors the heritage, tradition and restoration efforts of the American Chestnut tree, a hardwood three that once dominated the hills of the 16 Appalachian States from Maine to Georgia.
Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
Janice Burnett Tyler
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
County will get more federal funds in lieu of property taxes on national forest
KINGWOOD — Under a new federal program, Preston County will receive more federal money in lieu of taxes for national forest land. Preston County Administrator Joe Hauger told county commissioners last week that the federal government allocated an additional $1.5 billion tor the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program.
'Back to the basics' in play in multiple manners for Mountaineers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sometimes, when things are going badly, reverting to fundamentals is the best approach to getting back on track. In some ways, it’s a cliche, of course. Listen to just about any question following a loss, and some form of “we’ve got to clean up our mistakes” or, “we need to concentrate and get back to the basics” can be heard. For West Virginia this week, though, it seems to ring true for a couple of reasons.
Company applies for certificate of need to open tire recycling facility
KINGWOOD — Attorneys for Bionic Tire Recycling, LLC have submitted an application to the Public Service Commission for a certificate of need to open a waste tire solid waste facility in Preston County. According to the application, the facility is asking to receive up to 4,400 tons of tires...
McGrew Society taking orders til Oct. 17 for fall sweets
KINGWOOD — The McGrew Society is now taking orders for its fall pie sale. Fruit pies available include apple, Dutch apple, razzleberry, cherry, peach and raisin. Crème and custard options include chocolate, coconut and lemon.
Connie Ault
MASONTOWN — Connie Louise Ault, 68, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at WV Caring in Elkins. She was born on May 30, 1954, in Morgantown, a daughter of Alexander Joseph and the late Hazel Mae (Trickett) Sobol.
Independence water project close to getting started
NEWBURG — The Independence water line extension project could be moving ahead soon, Newburg Council learned last week. Sheena Hunt, director of Region Six Planning and Development Council, which is helping the town with the project, told Newburg Council last week that the town’s critical needs application to the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council was submitted last month and has been recommended for approval.
