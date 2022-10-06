Janet Jackson has some family time with her niece Paris Jackson during a fashion week party in France this week. Paris is the middle child of Janet's older brother, the late and great Michael Jackson. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week. It's one of the few times the two have been seen together in public. The reunion comes after years of speculation that the two have been estranged in the years since Michael's death. Paris and Janet reportedly got into a heated argument regarding the King of Pop's will back in 2012, and video footage of Janet seemingly grabbing Paris during an argument surfaced online. The uber-private family remained silent on the rumors, but Paris did set the record straight when rumors surfaced she wasn't invited to her aunt's Billboard Music Awards performance.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO