Watch Cher Walk the Runway at Balmain Fashion Week Show
Cher has had her fair share of buzzed-about moments in her decades-long career, and the legendary singer did it again Wednesday, with a surprise appearance at the Balmain Paris Fashion Week show. The 76-year-old closed Balmain’s spring/summer 2023 show in true diva fashion, strutting down the catwalk in a skin-tight metallic bodysuit alongside Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. Cher emerged from backstage as the refrain to her 1999 hit, “Strong Enough,” came over the speakers, and the thousands of people in attendance at Paris’ Jean Bouin Stadium cheered her on enthusiastically as she made her way down the marble-inspired runway (in...
Olivia Wilde Wears Sequined Valentino Dress at San Sebastián Film Festival
Olivia Wilde is continuing her standout style streak during the “Don’t Worry Darling” promotional tour. The actress and director debuted her upcoming film at the San Sebastián International Film Festival on Friday wearing a gown from Valentino’s fall 2022 couture collection. Wilde’s look was a formfitting, sequined emerald green dress.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Zendaya Steals the Show at Paris Fashion Week in Sheer Valentino Catsuit and Matching Blazer
When she's not transfixing us with her performances, Zendaya loves to captivate us with her outfits, and her Paris Fashion Week attire was no exception. The Euphoria star attended the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show, where she sat front row and wowed everyone in a sheer catsuit from the host brand. The look, styled by the 26-year-old's frequent stylist, Law Roach, was part Catwoman, part Britney Spears’s “Toxic” music video.
Victoria Beckham Breaks Down In Tears At Paris Fashion Show After Reuniting With Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham got emotional as she walked the runway and closed out her first-ever Paris Fashion Week show on Sept. 30. In photos seen here, the 47-year-old designer teared up and covered her face as she walked the catwalk following her show. She donned a svelte black midi dress from her brand and paired it with black tights and black booties for her special moment.
Lizzo Channeled Will Smith With Her Response to Kanye West's Weight Jabs
Lizzo is clapping back at Kanye West, aka Ye's message about her body image. The 34-year-old singer and flutist had a lot to say during her performance in Toronto, Canada on Oct.7. Ye called for attacks on Lizzo's weight, saying it's a "genocide of the Black race." The songstress snapped back on stage, saying: 'I feel like everybody in America got my motherf–king name in [their] motherf–king mouth for no motherf–-king reason." Lizzo continued during a pause in her set, adding, "I'm minding my fat, black, beautiful business." The crowd clapped and cheered as she spoke up for herself, though she didn't name Ye. Lizzo, borm Melissa Jefferson, then joked to the crowd, asking, "Can I stay here [in Canada? Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"
Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald stun as they lead star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Opera's opening night of Medea
A slew of stars including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera's latest opening this Tuesday. Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is playing the title role in a production of the 18th century opera Medea by Luigi Cherubini. Brooke, 57, emphasized her...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
Why Gigi Hadid Is "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio's Support Amid "Easy" Romance
Watch: Gigi Hadid "Grateful" for Leonardo DiCaprio: EXCLUSIVE. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's budding romance reached new heights in the City of Love. The supermodel, 27, and the Oscar winner, 47, who've been sparking relationship rumors in recent months, were recently spotted outside of the same hotel in France during Paris Fashion Week. And now a source close to the Guest in Residence founder exclusively tells E! News that Gigi—who shares 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—is "thankful" that Leo flew overseas to support her as she took over the PFW runways.
Draco Malfoy Actor Tom Felton Recently Reunited With His 'Harry Potter' Dad Jason Isaacs
Harry Potter fans were treated to another cast reunion last month on Instagram. Former stars Tom Felton and Jason Isaacs met up in London, where Felton was starring in a play on the West End. When Isaacs came out to see the show, he raved about Felton and congratulated him on a great performance.
Michael J. Fox's Mom Phyllis Has Died
Actor Michael J. Fox's mother, Phyllis Evelyn Fox, died on Sept. 24. She was 92. The actor joked about how his mother did not think it was a good idea for him to star in Back to the Future during a New York Comic Con panel on Saturday to celebrate the franchise.
Loewe bowls over Paris Fashion Week; tribute to Miyake
PARIS (AP) — Loewe’s ever-creative director, Jonathan Anderson, became the toast of Paris Fashion Week on Friday with his subtly provocative, concept-driven runway show triumph that had critics and VIP guests, including Karlie Kloss and Alexa Chung, bowled over. Meanwhile, U.S. Vogue’s Anna Wintour announced that next year’s Met Gala in New York will be a homage to the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld. Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections: IN LOWE WITH LOEWE
Jennifer Lawrence Wears Pearl-embellished Del Core Gown at ‘Causeway’ Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence made an impression with her latest red carpet appearance. The Oscar-winning actress on Saturday attended the premiere of her new film, “Causeway,” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival wearing a standout look from Italian label Del Core’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Lawrence’s look was a black dress with a sheer cape, both accented with pearl embellishments. The look was styled by Lawrence’s longtime stylist, Kate Young.
Janet Jackson Posts Rare Photo With Niece Paris After Catching up During Fashion Week
Janet Jackson has some family time with her niece Paris Jackson during a fashion week party in France this week. Paris is the middle child of Janet's older brother, the late and great Michael Jackson. "So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson," the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week. It's one of the few times the two have been seen together in public. The reunion comes after years of speculation that the two have been estranged in the years since Michael's death. Paris and Janet reportedly got into a heated argument regarding the King of Pop's will back in 2012, and video footage of Janet seemingly grabbing Paris during an argument surfaced online. The uber-private family remained silent on the rumors, but Paris did set the record straight when rumors surfaced she wasn't invited to her aunt's Billboard Music Awards performance.
How Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Feels About His Reported Romance With Gigi Hadid
Red-hot romance is taking Hollywood by storm after the pair have been spotted together recently. With reports that the Oscar-winner has been “pursuing” the supermodel for some time, fans are eager to know how his ex Camila Morrone feels about the relationship, as she broke up with Leo only a few weeks ago after dating for 4 years. A source EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife the 411 and said that Camila “isn’t bothered” by the rumors of her ex dating Gigi, whom she’s known for years through Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Hold Hands at the Louvre in Paris
Zendaya and Tom Holland are picture-perfect in Paris! TheSpider-Man: No Way Home couple was spotted holding hands while visiting the Louvre Museum in France on Friday. Zendaya and Holland were photographed admiring a statue at the famed museum while someone who appears to be a Louvre employee details the history behind the piece.
LACMA Art+Film Gala Announces Performer
Elton John will be the performer at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala, co-chaired by Eva Chow and Leonardo DiCaprio and presented by Gucci, on Nov. 5 in Los Angeles. “The Art+Film Gala has showcased many incredibly talented musicians over the years, and to have an icon like Elton on stage this year is beyond exciting. He’s such a legendary entertainer and I know his performance will be unforgettable,” Chow said in a statement.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha Collection The...
Marvel Halts Production on New Movie Amid Behind-the-Scenes Troubles
Marvel Studios will need more time to bring vampire hunter Blade back to the screen. Two weeks after director Bassim Tariq left Blade, Marvel is reportedly putting the project on hold while the studio searches for a replacement. The film will star Mahershala Ali as the title character, previously played by Wesley Snipes in the 1998 Blade movie.
'Big Shot' Star John Stamos on How Show Is Tied to Bob Saget (Exclusive)
Big Shot Season 2 will begin streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, and the story is very close to John Stamos, the series star. The new season will focus on the legacy of Coach Marvyn Korn (Stamos), and it's something Stamos pitched after the death of his former Full House and Fuller House castmate Bob Saget. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Stamos talked about how much Saget impacted Big Shot.
