FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Clerk’s Office locations are scheduled to resume normal hours Monday after several outages were reported Friday and over the weekend. The outages come amid severe staffing shortages within the clerk’s office. Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert took to Facebook Sunday to...
actionnews5.com
Cash for Candy program supports American troops overseas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - HealthyWage is kicking off its “Cash for Candy” program to support American Troops overseas. Co-Founder David Roddenberry joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about how the program works, which will pay individuals $10 per pound of candy up to $100 per person.
actionnews5.com
What you need to know about over-the-counter hearing aids
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over-the-counter hearing aids are becoming available for the first time ever. Janice Trent with American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and Barbara Kelley with the Hear loss Association of America joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the pros and cons of using an over-the-counter hearing device and the cost associated with it.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
actionnews5.com
Dangers of whooping cough for those living with asthma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pertussis, commonly referred to as whooping cough, is a serious and highly contagious respiratory illness. There is a vaccine available for whooping cough, however only 30% of adults in the U.S. received it in the past 10 years. Dr. MeiLan K. Han joined Action News 5′s...
actionnews5.com
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man started leading teens and young adults through his nonprofit, the Golden Institute, in 2015. He says he knows firsthand how crime can impact a teen’s life, and since changing his own life, Golden says his goal is to give kids the tools they need to be successful.
actionnews5.com
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re just hours away from a community event aimed at curbing juvenile crime here in Shelby County. The annual “Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament” returns for the second year in a row. Monday’s event is hosted by the Memphis Police Department.
actionnews5.com
1 dead after crash involving MATA bus near Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus and a small car Wednesday morning not too far from Whitehaven. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road, according to Memphis Police Department.
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for missing teen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department put out an alert for a missing teen Monday. Makiyah King was last seen on October 7 leaving her home on Tiffany Road. She was seen entering a dark-colored sedan. She is 14 years old and was last seen wearing a pink bonnet,...
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in Medical District, said MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in the medical district Saturday evening. Police said a man was found dead on the scene at 5:20 p.m. The suspect is on the run and was last seen leaving westbound on Union Avenue, said police.
actionnews5.com
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
actionnews5.com
Mid-South farmer expects food prices to rise due to low river levels
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - We’re in the middle of grain harvesting season, a bad time for the Mississippi River to be among one of the lowest points in recorded history. The National Weather Service’s Memphis river gauge measured -6.13ft. on Monday afternoon, but their predictions anticipate the river to drop to -9.4ft. by the weekend.
actionnews5.com
Suspects wanted after Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department recovered a video that identifies the shooter from Saturday’s incident in the Medical District. According to MPD, the victim was approached by a man, who flashed a gun and threatened to shoot him. He then backed up and walked to a...
actionnews5.com
Memphis leaders call for national search after mayor appoints new MLGW CEO and president
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphis leaders say they want the search to continue for the next Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO and President, despite a recent appointment by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. A resolution for the national search is on the agenda for the Memphis City Council meeting...
actionnews5.com
1 civilian, 2 firefighters injured in Frayser apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at a Frayser apartment complex Monday evening. According to the MFD, the fire was brought under control at 5:05 p.m on Melissa Drive. A civilian was taken to the hospital non-critical due to smoke inhalation, said MFD. MFD also...
actionnews5.com
Water main break shuts down traffic on Poplar Ave.
MPD hosts ‘Striking Out Youth Violence Softball Tournament’ to help Shelby County families. The event is designed to get children off the streets and active. The games will work in a tournament style. Shelby County Clerk’s Office experiences staffing shortage amid system outages, long lines. Shelby County...
actionnews5.com
Victim critically injured from shooting on Oakwood St.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital Monday afternoon. Memphis police responded to a shooting on Oakwood Street near Heard Avenue at 1:34 p.m., said police. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH if you have any tips.
actionnews5.com
Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
actionnews5.com
How to make the most of credit card rewards this holiday shopping season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When it comes to holiday shopping, credit card rewards could be an option help to combat inflation. Dan Berger, President and CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to share how consumers can take advantage of their credit care reward program.
actionnews5.com
Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
