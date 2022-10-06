Wisconsin football: Three questions for Week 6 vs. Northwestern

A look at three key questions for the Wisconsin Badgers heading into Saturday's Big Ten West matchup with Northwestern.

The past week has been incredibly busy for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. Not only is the group recovering from a pair of embarrassing performances and attempting to move on from losing their head coach, but the group is also preparing for a road tilt against Northwestern set for this weekend.

With so much going on, there are still plenty of lingering questions about the future of the program, but more importantly, there are immediate questions heading into this Saturday.

With that in mind, here is a look at three questions ahead of Wisconsin's road game at Northwestern in Week 6.

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz hanging his head while walking off the field against Illinois. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Where will the team be at emotionally without Paul Chryst?

This week has been an absolute roller coaster for the players and coaching staff. Paul Chryst's dismissal on Sunday came about abruptly for most of them, and the quick turnaround for Saturday has made this week tough on all fronts.

By far, the most pressing question for this week centers around how well the team will navigate their emotions this weekend. The group is likely still processing everything that has happened over the past few days and will be playing a hungry Northwestern team who also desperately in need of a win to turn around their season.

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard noted that managing emotions will be the hardest part of his new role this week, and it is something completely different than he is accustomed to as an experienced defensive coordinator.

It will be interesting to see how the players and staff respond this Saturday because there is a lot riding on this game.

Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen was held to only two rushing yards on eight attempts against Illinois last Saturday. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Can the Wisconsin offense play well all four quarters?

Outside of Wisconsin's 59-point throttling of New Mexico State, the Badgers' offense has yet to play well for four quarters against an FBS opponent.

There have been flashes. Quarters even, where the offense has played well, but overall, the offense has not been good enough in the team's three losses this season.

This Saturday, Wisconsin will head on the road to Ryan Field in Evanston (Ill.) to take on Northwestern. The game will be the first opportunity for new offensive coordinator Bobby Engram to have 100% complete control of the offense with Paul Chryst no longer leading the team. Can the Wisconsin offense finally put it all together and play well all four quarters?

Only time will tell, but if the Badgers' offense is to truly regain form, it must start up front. Wisconsin only managed two rushing yards against Illinois, and the offensive line allowed five sacks. As a result, the team was unable to find the end zone in the second half.

Northwestern's defense is statistically not nearly as strong as Illinois', so it will be about executing on all fronts this Saturday.

Wisconsin outside linebackers coach and defensive run game coordinator Bobby April smiling during bowl prep. David Stluka/UW Athletics

How will the defense look this Saturday?

With defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard stepping in for Paul Chryst as the interim head coach, there is some uncertainty around the defense heading into Saturday's contest.

Jim Leonhard confirmed that he plans to call plays this weekend with the caveat that there is a plan in place if he needs to pass it off. It will be interesting to see if Leonhard maintains his defensive coordinator role for the rest of the season given his elevation to head coach.

The Wisconsin defense has not played well the past two games, being outscored heavily by both Ohio State and Illinois. Can Leonhard help turn it around, or will he give Bobby April a chance to call plays?

Leonhard is arguably one of the best defensive coordinators in all of college football, so my assumption is that he would like to keep that familiarity for the team going for the long term, but he has a lot on his plate under short notice. The defense needs to play better after giving up 30+ points in back-to-back games, and that begins with player execution, but the play-calling will also play a key role.

You can watch Jim Leonhard's full press conference from Tuesday below...

Related links :

You can keep up to date on everything at All Badgers by liking + following our Facebook page and Twitter account:

Facebook - @AllBadgers

Twitter - @All_Badgers

You can also follow Site Publisher Matt Belz at @savedbythebelz on Twitter.