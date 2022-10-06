What Time Will the Mila Kunis Movie ‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Be on Netflix?

Where to Stream:

Mila Kunis is getting her Gone Girl moment with the Luckiest Girl Alive, a new mystery thriller coming to Netflix this weekend.

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll—who also adapted the screenplay—Luckiest Girl Alive stars Kunis as a woman named Ani Fanelli, who is haunted by a traumatic event from her past.

But the future is now, and she’s determined to bury her trauma and live a perfect life. She’s engaged to a successful, attractive guy (Finn Wittrock) and is working her butt off at a glamourous magazine job, sucking up to her boss in the hopes of nabbing an even more prestigious role.

But when a documentary film forces her to relive her past, she finds she can’t keep the consequences of her trauma at bay forever. If you haven’t read the novel, you’re in for a wild ride.

Luckiest Girl Alive will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 7. Luckiest Girl Alive is also getting a limited release in select theaters, starting on September 30. You can find out if it’s playing at a theater near you via Fandango.

Luckiest Girl Alive will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday, October 7.

Netflix movies are usually released on the streaming service at 12 a.m. Pacific Time or 3 a.m. Eastern Time on the morning of the film’s release date. Therefore, Luckiest Girl Alive will begin streaming on Friday, October 7 at 12 a.m. PT, aka 3 a.m. ET.

If it’s midnight on Thursday night on the west coast and you don’t yet see Mila Kunis on your Netflix page, try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

You know it. You can watch Luckiest Girl Alive trailer right here on Decider. Simply scroll up and unmute the video on the top of this page. Be sure to emotionally prepare yourself for this one.

