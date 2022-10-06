Pat Narduzzi Optimistic About Injured Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda's Status

The Pitt Panthers could get their star rusher back on the field this weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had to survive the second half of their conference opener vs. Georgia Tech without their star, home-run-hitting tailback, Israel Abanikanda. It was perhaps the most devastating loss in a season filled with them.

"That's been the story of the 2022 season for us," Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said.

Abanikanda suffered a right shoulder injury in the second quarter of the Panthers' 21-26 loss to the Yellow Jackets last weekend. He went to the medical tent, was evaluated by trainers and did not return. Abanikanda did not make it back to the sideline until the third quarter when he had that right arm in a sling.

But Narduzzi thinks the absence could be only a temporary one for Abanikanda, who entered the Georgia Tech game among the national leaders in all-purpose yards per game and touchdowns. Without giving definitive insight into Abanikanda's status for the Virginia Tech game, Narduzzi said he's optimistic.

"I like where Izzy is at," Narduzzi said to round out his final press conference of the week.

The Panthers could use Abanikanda's explosiveness when facing a staunch Virginia Tech secondary but they nonetheless have faith in the trio behind him on the depth chart - Vincent Davis, C'Bo Flemister and Daniel Carter.

Davis took the bulk of the carries last week after Abanikanda went down. He rushed 15 times - the largest workload he's had in a game since September of last season - for 83 yards against the Yellow Jackets.

