Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
KIMA TV
Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes
SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
KIMA TV
Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area
RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
KIMA TV
Seattle 5-year-old missing, reportedly taken by parent during supervised visit
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are still searching for a 5-year-old girl announced missing on Sunday night. The Seattle Police Department tweeted a photo of Sky Sanchez and said she was reportedly taken by a parent who was having a supervised visit. Sanchez was last seen at the location...
KIMA TV
UW students say they don't feel safe, following assault on a student in their home
Seattle, Wash. — Seattle police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man they say broke into a sorority house in the U-District and assaulted a student. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Ave NE. Police said they got a 911 call from the victims after they were awoken by a man inside their home. Police said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, assaulted a female student who was asleep inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KIMA TV
Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival
While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KIMA TV
Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KIMA TV
Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
KIMA TV
Masked suspects armed with hammer attack 2 people in Pierce County
BUCKLEY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and shooting that left two people injured early Monday. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 27000 block of Lower Burnett Road East in Buckley around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found two injured people who had been attacked by four masked assailants with a hammer, according to Moss.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Beyond the Podium: Meet the candidates in Washington's Secretary of State race
WASHINGTON — The race to become Washington's next Secretary of State is on – the two candidates in the running spoke to KOMO News about what their priorities are in KOMO’s Beyond the Podium series. Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs is working to keep his role as Washington...
KIMA TV
Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
Comments / 0