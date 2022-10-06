Seattle, Wash. — Seattle police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man they say broke into a sorority house in the U-District and assaulted a student. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Ave NE. Police said they got a 911 call from the victims after they were awoken by a man inside their home. Police said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, assaulted a female student who was asleep inside.

