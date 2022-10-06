ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIMA TV

Dozens of shelter pets from Florida arrive in Washington to find new homes

SEATTLE, Wash. — More than 150 shelter pets from Florida have arrived at shelters in western Washington to help free up space in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Good Flights, a program of Greater Good Charities, in partnership with the Humane Society of the United States, conducted an emergency airlift of shelter pets from animal shelters in Florida to new adoptive homes in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
KIMA TV

Have you seen him? Australian man missing in the Seattle area

RENTON, Wash. — An Australian man visiting Seattle has disappeared and his family is desperately trying to locate him. Stanley Haviland, 68, from Sydney, is missing after being discharged from Valley Medical Center in Renton on Oct. 5, according to a statement from Amy Haviland, one of Stanley's relatives in Australia.
KIMA TV

UW students say they don't feel safe, following assault on a student in their home

Seattle, Wash. — Seattle police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a man they say broke into a sorority house in the U-District and assaulted a student. The incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday at a sorority house in the 4700 block of 18th Ave NE. Police said they got a 911 call from the victims after they were awoken by a man inside their home. Police said the man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, assaulted a female student who was asleep inside.
KIMA TV

Washington breweries win big at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival

While you were busy cheering and celebrating the Mariners' wins this weekend, brewers from Washington were in Denver, Colorado winning awards for themselves at the annual Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The festival is one of the most prestigious in the beer world and every year thousands of breweries and...
KIMA TV

Teenager falls to his death while hiking Denny Creek Trail

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A teenage hiker slipped and fell to his death while hiking on Keekwulee Falls along the Denny Creek Trailhead. According to officials, the teenager slipped and fell during the hike and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries while still at the scene. There is no evidence...
KIMA TV

Tri-Cities homicide count up for 2022; loved ones still healing

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Authorities say they are seeing an uptick in criminal activity locally and statewide. The total number of homicides in Tri-Cities for 2022 is already at a record high compared to recent years past, according to the Coroner's Office. Melrae Smith, the friend of a recent homicide...
KIMA TV

Masked suspects armed with hammer attack 2 people in Pierce County

BUCKLEY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion and shooting that left two people injured early Monday. Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the 27000 block of Lower Burnett Road East in Buckley around 3:30 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found two injured people who had been attacked by four masked assailants with a hammer, according to Moss.
KIMA TV

Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
