Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
City to begin collecting loose leaves
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
cbs19news
Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
cbs19news
Expanding child literacy program into Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A children's literacy program is now expanding into Greene County. According to a release, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program, will be debuting in Greene on Oct. 24. There will be an event that afternoon at the Greene County Library...
cbs19news
Schools in Albemarle, Nelson recognized for environmental awareness efforts
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Two area schools are among those that have been recognized for efforts to increase environmental awareness among their students. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program for the Commonwealth. According to a release, it aims...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs19news
Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
cbs19news
Webinar on school transportation issues, Buford reconfiguration
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City residents are invited to attained a webinar this week about ongoing school transportation issues and the Buford renovation project. The webinar, which is being put on by Charlottesville United for Public Education, will take place Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hundreds of Charlottesville City...
cbs19news
Banning books controversy in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book-banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at a meeting on Monday night. Earlier this fall, the board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem "sexually-explicit" material from the high school library. This comes...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue gives advice during Fire Prevention Week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The theme for this year's National Fire Prevention Week is "Fire won’t wait, plan your escape." Modern homes burn faster than ever before, which is why firefighters are trying to help everyone prepare in case there's a fire in their homes. Firefighters are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat a chronic disease that impacts the bowel. About three million Americans suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is currently only one medication available for them. This inflammatory bowel...
cbs19news
Runaway juveniles have been found
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
cbs19news
JMU Police investigating an armed robbery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- JMU Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early morning on Oct. 10. According to police, a student used the "GroupMe" app to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual driving a blue Kia Sedan had produced a firearm, took the...
cbs19news
Venture Central gets funding for new entrepreneurial project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based nonprofit has received money to help support a new entrepreneurial project. According to a release, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded nearly $300,000 to Venture Central. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving Central Virginia’s entrepreneurial community as part of the 2022 Build to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Two events looking ahead to potential midterm results
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two events this week are taking a look ahead to next month’s midterm elections. On Thursday, the Lodge at Old Trail is bringing back its Third Thursday events. This month’s presentation will come from William Antholis, the director and CEO of the University of...
cbs19news
United Way, Minority Business Alliance announce grant recipients
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ten area businesses have received grants from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Alliance. According to a release, the recipients of the 2022 Minority Enterprise Grants are each getting $5,000 that will be used toward...
cbs19news
Researchers find molecular contributor to high blood pressure
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have discovered a contributor to high blood pressure that may lead to new treatments for the condition. More than 116 million American adults are affected by high blood pressure, which is also known as hypertension, and...
cbs19news
Gas prices up 21 cents in Charlottesville in past week
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After 113 days of consistently dropping gas prices, gas prices have risen 18 cents within the last week in Virginia, and 21 cents in Charlottesville. Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic shares why gas prices are rising. “There are a couple of different factors that are...
cbs19news
New drug court in Nelson County gets grant funding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is helping Nelson County get its Adult Drug Court up and running. According to a release, the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is receiving about $700,000 over the next four years. This funding will provide for staffing, supplies and other...
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
cbs19news
Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug Court...
cbs19news
UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
Comments / 0