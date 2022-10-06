ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19news

City to begin collecting loose leaves

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville will begin its residential curbside collection of leaves at the end of the month. Each neighborhood will be visited by vacuum trucks three times on a rotating schedule. According to a release, residents can sign up for text alerts to remind them of when...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Adoption special on large adult dogs all this week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This week, the large adult dogs can be adopted for free at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. According to a release, the CASPCA is waiving adoption fees for all dogs that are more than a year old and weigh more than 40 pounds through Oct. 16.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Expanding child literacy program into Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A children's literacy program is now expanding into Greene County. According to a release, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an international book gifting program, will be debuting in Greene on Oct. 24. There will be an event that afternoon at the Greene County Library...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Schools in Albemarle, Nelson recognized for environmental awareness efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --Two area schools are among those that have been recognized for efforts to increase environmental awareness among their students. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources’ Virginia Naturally Schools is the official environmental education school recognition program for the Commonwealth. According to a release, it aims...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Charlottesville, VA
Society
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Government
cbs19news

Nighttime lane closures coming up on 250 Bypass

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the rest of the month, drivers will see overnight lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass. According to a release, these closures will take place over Rugby Avenue, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Emmet Street. For Rugby Avenue, the lane closures will take place...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Webinar on school transportation issues, Buford reconfiguration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- City residents are invited to attained a webinar this week about ongoing school transportation issues and the Buford renovation project. The webinar, which is being put on by Charlottesville United for Public Education, will take place Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. Hundreds of Charlottesville City...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Banning books controversy in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Madison County School Board's proposed book-banning policy received lots of feedback from locals at a meeting on Monday night. Earlier this fall, the board proposed a policy to remove all books containing what they deem "sexually-explicit" material from the high school library. This comes...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Pumpkin
cbs19news

UVA received $3.6 million to continue treating chronic disease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Health System has received $3.6 million to continue its efforts to better treat a chronic disease that impacts the bowel. About three million Americans suffer from Crohn's disease, and there is currently only one medication available for them. This inflammatory bowel...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Runaway juveniles have been found

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department reports two missing juveniles have been found and are safe. Police say 15-year-old Abigail Garfield and 16-year-old Landon Peery were located on Monday. Garfield was reported as a runaway on Oct. 3, while Peery was reported as a runaway...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

JMU Police investigating an armed robbery

HARRISONBURG, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- JMU Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred early morning on Oct. 10. According to police, a student used the "GroupMe" app to get a ride from an unknown person. The individual driving a blue Kia Sedan had produced a firearm, took the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Venture Central gets funding for new entrepreneurial project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Charlottesville-based nonprofit has received money to help support a new entrepreneurial project. According to a release, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded nearly $300,000 to Venture Central. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving Central Virginia’s entrepreneurial community as part of the 2022 Build to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
cbs19news

Two events looking ahead to potential midterm results

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two events this week are taking a look ahead to next month’s midterm elections. On Thursday, the Lodge at Old Trail is bringing back its Third Thursday events. This month’s presentation will come from William Antholis, the director and CEO of the University of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

United Way, Minority Business Alliance announce grant recipients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Ten area businesses have received grants from the United Way of Greater Charlottesville and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business Alliance. According to a release, the recipients of the 2022 Minority Enterprise Grants are each getting $5,000 that will be used toward...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Researchers find molecular contributor to high blood pressure

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine have discovered a contributor to high blood pressure that may lead to new treatments for the condition. More than 116 million American adults are affected by high blood pressure, which is also known as hypertension, and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Gas prices up 21 cents in Charlottesville in past week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After 113 days of consistently dropping gas prices, gas prices have risen 18 cents within the last week in Virginia, and 21 cents in Charlottesville. Morgan Dean with AAA Mid-Atlantic shares why gas prices are rising. “There are a couple of different factors that are...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

New drug court in Nelson County gets grant funding

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Grant funding is helping Nelson County get its Adult Drug Court up and running. According to a release, the Nelson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is receiving about $700,000 over the next four years. This funding will provide for staffing, supplies and other...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Adult Drug Court coming to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is taking the next step to fight drug addiction and incarceration issues locally. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s Office received a $700,000 grant from the Department of Justice to help set up an Adult Drug Court over the next four years. Drug Court...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy