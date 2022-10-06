Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
RHMPI celebrates 45 years on Oct. 26 with Wild West Cabaret
Rural Health Medical Program Inc. will celebrate 45 years of service on Oct. 26 with a Wild West Cabaret in Demopolis. Tickets are $45 each. Attendants are asked to RSVP by Oct. 21 to Tashunta Moore at 334-874-7428. Reception will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30...
selmasun.com
Teams encouraged to sign up for Wild Game Cookoff on Oct. 20
The Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cookoff is coming up on Oct. 20, but there is still plenty of time to put together a team and have a day of fun cooking. Emily Hancock of Hancock’s Bar-B-Que has been helping organize teams for a number of years and she is ready to help.
selmasun.com
Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market set for Nov. 5
Gallery 905 will hold its Jingle and Mingle Holiday Market on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market will feature products made by local artists, including handmade gifts for the holidays. There will also be live demonstrations, food trucks and live music. Gallery 905 is located at...
selmasun.com
White Cane Day will show sighted, visually impaired are ‘alike under God’s eyes’
White Cane Awareness Day on Oct. 14 will bring the sighted community and the visually impaired community together “to show each that we are all alike under God’s eyes,” according to organizer William Bowman. Selma’s White Cane Awareness Walk will start at 2 p.m. at Songs of...
selmasun.com
Coffee Time to feature Selma Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd
The next Coffee Time event will feature Selma City Schools Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd on Oct. 19. Anyone from the public may attend to ask questions and voice opinions. There will be free coffee and doughnuts. The event will be held at the Coffee Shoppe on 308 Broad Street in Selma...
selmasun.com
ASU expands pandemic coverage to Black Belt with renewal grant
Alabama Statue University (ASU) has expanded its pandemic coverage into rural areas including the Black Belt after receiving a renewal grant of $750,000. As part of the coverage ASU is hosting several COVID vaccine clinics, with one set in Perry County on Oct. 17. The funds came from the Alabama...
selmasun.com
State of Selma City Schools to be topic of town hall meeting
The state of Selma City Schools will be the topic of a town hall meeting on Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Specific topics of the meeting will cover Superintendent Zickeyous Byrd's plan and vision for the district, as well as dual enrollment and bullying. The Selma...
selmasun.com
City of Marion Christmas Parade takes place Dec. 10
The City of Marion's Christmas Parade will take place on Dec. 10. Registration is also open to join the parade featuring decorated floats, cars, trucks, ATVs, and go carts. Lineup begins at 4:30 p.m., followed by the parade at 5 p.m. in downtown Marion on Washington Street. To register, call...
selmasun.com
Selma High School Saints Homecoming Court announced
Selma High School presented their Homecoming Court on Friday night. Homecoming King is Brenton Oliver. Queen is Daysha Smith. Ninth grade representatives were Rod'Neisha Parker and Kristan Moore. 10th grade representatives were Sydney Pritchett and Jamarion Rush. 11th grade representatives were Zariah McCall and Kendarius Acoff. 12th grade representatives were...
selmasun.com
How to not kill your mums
Chrysanthemums, also known as mums, are iconic horticulture features of autumn each year. However, these flowers can be difficult to take care of for some consumers. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System county extension coordinator has some useful tips on how to not kill your mums. About Chrysanthemums. Many Alabamians love...
selmasun.com
Selma City Schools Board of Education to meet Oct. 18
The Selma City Schools monthly Board of Education meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. All board meetings are open to the public. The meeting will be held in the Media Center of Selma High School on 2180 Broad Street.
selmasun.com
City to consider declaring emergency to address sewer issues
Sewage is backing up into some homes, and the Selma City Council plans to consider a resolution Tuesday that would allow the city to hire private contractors to address the problem. City councilman Troy Harvill said Oct. 6 that private contractors are needed because the city’s public works department won’t...
selmasun.com
Mayor sends open letter to council asking for meeting to work on budget for current fiscal year
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. sent a public letter to the city council asking to meet with representatives of the council to work on the 2022-2023 budget. The budget is supposed to be approved by Oct. 1 of each year. The city is operating for now under last year’s budget. By law, the city council has the authority to approve the budget.
