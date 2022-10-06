ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

MassLive.com

Barstool promo code accesses top sign-up bonus this week

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Barstool promo code MASS1000 will score a variety of awesome bonuses and a $1,000 risk-free first bet for NFL Week 6, MLB postseason...
NFL
MassLive.com

Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45

FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
MassLive.com

How to buy Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners tickets for 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Houston Astros will take on the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS starting with game one on Tuesday, October 11 at 3:37 p.m. EST. Justin Verlander will make his first playoff appearance in almost three years when he takes the mound for the Houston Astros in Game 1. Fans looking to see the series in person can shop around for tickets on StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
MassLive.com

How hard is it to hit an NFL QB right now? ‘You’re trying to get me fined’

It’s hard enough to get to a quarterback in the NFL. But actually sacking one and not getting penalized for it? That’s even tougher. Week 5 of the NFL season saw a number of questionable roughing the passer penalties called, generating a good deal of criticism for officiating across the NFL. Tom Brady was the recipient of one on a hit from Grady Jarrett. Derek Carr benefitted from one when officials ruled that Kansas City’s Chris Jones fell on him.
MassLive.com

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings for free in Week 5 with these free trials

Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on a big pass play last week for the first time, they’re not expecting an immediate breakthrough in the team’s offense. Heading into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears remain focused on the process of building their overall attack and not simply evaluating Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says. Still, with an offense last in passing and next-to-last in yardage, and only two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions, the Bears (2-2) have work to do to be competitive on a weekly basis.
MassLive.com

How to watch Bengals vs. Ravens in Sunday Night Football matchup for free

The Baltimore Ravens will host the Cincinnati Bengals for Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 8:20 p.m. EST. The game will be at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland and will be broadcast on NBC. Viewers looking to stream Sunday Night Football can do so with fuboTV, DirecTV Stream and NFL+. All three streaming services offer free trials when new users sign up.
MassLive.com

Panthers vs. 49ers week 6: How to watch NFL football for free

The San Francisco 49ers are looking for their first road win of the season when they visit the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4:05 p.m. EST. The game will be at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina and will be broadcast on CBS. Viewers looking to stream the game for free can do so by using fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, NFL+ or Paramount Plus.
MassLive.com

Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut

FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
MassLive.com

Yankees vs. Guardians: How to buy tickets to see Aaron Judge, MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians for the ALDS series starting on Tuesday, October 11. The Yankees received a bye in the first round for being one of the top teams in the American League. They will start their run to the World Series, on Tuesday against the Guardians. Fans looking to see the series live can purchase tickets on StubHub, VividSeats and TicketNetwork.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

