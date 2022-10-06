Read full article on original website
Lions player taken off in ambulance responds to Patriots LB's prayers
New England Patriots players were praying for Saivion Smith after the Detroit Lions defensive back was taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday. Now, there’s some good news: He responded to one of those prayers on social media. On Twitter, Smith responded to Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shutout: ‘Love him, love him’
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick was in a chipper mood on Sunday afternoon, and with good reason. His defense held the league-leading Detroit Lions offense out of the end zone en route to a 29-0 shutout at Gillette Stadium. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played a clean game in his first NFL start and the Patriots got contributions from across the roster.
Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45
FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
How hard is it to hit an NFL QB right now? 'You're trying to get me fined'
It’s hard enough to get to a quarterback in the NFL. But actually sacking one and not getting penalized for it? That’s even tougher. Week 5 of the NFL season saw a number of questionable roughing the passer penalties called, generating a good deal of criticism for officiating across the NFL. Tom Brady was the recipient of one on a hit from Grady Jarrett. Derek Carr benefitted from one when officials ruled that Kansas City’s Chris Jones fell on him.
Yankees vs. Guardians Game 1: Free live stream, TV schedule, how to watch MLB playoffs
It’s Game 1 of the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians as the 2022 MLB Playoffs are now in full swing. Tuesday night’s game will air on TV via TBS. Fans without cable can also watch MLB playoffs games for free by signing up for a free trial of DirecTV.
Saivion Smith neck injury: Lions DB has extremities movement, flies home with team
FOXBOROUGH — Like most people watching, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry wasn’t sure what happened. He hit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith with a stiff arm en route to a 23-yard gain after making a first-quarter catch in New England’s 29-0 win over Detroit on Sunday. Smith...
Former Patriots: Stephon Gilmore makes game-winning play vs. Russell Wilson
The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos was a quagmire of a game. It ended in a 12-9 overtime win for Indy. But it was a loss for fans who watched a clumsy game. There was one big highlight, though. It came from former New...
Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut
FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
Watch out, NFL: Bill Belichick is good at drafting again (Patriots overreactions)
Some of the New England Patriots’ biggest performances Sunday came from a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, a second-rounder from Alabama and a second-rounder from Division II. This is all while a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma carried the offense when a...
Lions coach Dan Campbell: ‘I believe we hit rock bottom’ in loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions have hit an all-time low. At least that’s the way the team’s head coach put it after their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium. With third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots steamrolled the Lions, adding the insult of...
Damien Harris injury: Patriots running back ruled out with hamstring ailment
FOXBOROUGH — Patriots starting running back Damien Harris left New England’s game with the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a hamstring injury on Sunday. The Patriots initially listed his return as questionable but downgraded him to out in the third quarter It was unclear when the injury took place.
