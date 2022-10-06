Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
California takes serious measures to verify your ballot
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, 2 arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 11): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on October 10, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the store. According to the department, when deputies...
Comments / 0