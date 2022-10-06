ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California takes serious measures to verify your ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “It's really, really easy to know if your vote counted, it’s not going up to some giant federal thing it actually handled locally," said Bakersfield College political science professor, Ian Anderson. Anderson said state voting is a very serious and secure process that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCSO investigating shooting at Oildale Walmart, 2 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (OCT. 11): The Kern County Sheriff's Office said on October 10, at around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the Walmart Neighborhood Market on North Chester Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the store. According to the department, when deputies...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

