Citrus County Chronicle

Column: LIV Golf shouldn't wait much longer on world ranking

In this contentious year of disruption and hyperbole, the raw numbers would suggest the global golf space is big enough to share. The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok.
Citrus County Chronicle

Without Haaland, 10-man Man City held 0-0 by FC Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Manchester City juggernaut ground to a halt in the unlikeliest of places on Tuesday. FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league, became the first team to stop City from scoring this season as a Champions League group match overshadowed by early video-review decisions ended in a 0-0 draw.
