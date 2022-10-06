Read full article on original website
In this contentious year of disruption and hyperbole, the raw numbers would suggest the global golf space is big enough to share. The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Manchester City juggernaut ground to a halt in the unlikeliest of places on Tuesday. FC Copenhagen, a team languishing in the bottom half of the Danish league, became the first team to stop City from scoring this season as a Champions League group match overshadowed by early video-review decisions ended in a 0-0 draw.
Laia Codina and Esther Gonzalez both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory on Tuesday over the US women’s national team, who have now lost two games in succession for the first time in more than five years. Codina scored in the 39th minute. It was the first goal...
