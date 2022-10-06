Read full article on original website
Iowa nursing home fined $20K after leaving resident outside overnight
Dubuque (Iowa) Specialty Care nursing home will be fined at least $20,000 after locking a wheelchair-bound resident outside the building for 11 hours, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Oct. 3. State inspection reports indicate the incident revolved around a new no-smoking policy, which barred residents from smoking anywhere on company property....
UCHealth to add 350-bed hospital in Parkview deal
Colorado's UCHealth and Parkview Health System have signed a letter of intent to combine, with Parkview joining the 12-hospital UCHealth system in 2023. Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth will invest nearly $200 million into Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview under the pending deal, including a donation of $5 million to the Parkview Foundation to establish a long-term fund for patients, the community and the hospital. The systems noted that Parkview's 3,000 employees will retain their positions, with their current benefits staying in place "for the foreseeable future."
Beaumont, Spectrum have new name for combined system
After going by the temporary moniker BHSH System, Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health rolled out a name for their combined system Oct. 11: Corewell Health. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum combined in February 2022 to form the largest health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals. At the time, the organizations noted the name BHSH System was temporary.
Hospitalwide outages still plaguing CommonSpirit hospitals
Patients and health providers from numerous subsidiaries of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health have revealed the ongoing effect of the unidentified IT security incident that reportedly began Oct. 3. The attack, which has affected CHI Health facilities in Nebraska and Tennessee, Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health providers, MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center...
Polio detected in 2 more New York counties; state disaster emergency extended
Polio has been detected in a wastewater sample from Brooklyn (Kings County) and Queens County from August, the New York State and City Departments of Health said Oct. 11. The samples are genetically linked to the virus that paralyzed an unvaccinated man in Rockland County in July. A total of 70 sewage samples have been reported to contain the virus, CNBC reported Oct. 11.
Indiana hospitals face significant financial challenges, survey says
Indiana hospitals continue to face significant challenges, according to the most recent data collected by the Indiana Hospital Association. The association's survey of Indiana hospitals highlights an unprecedented workforce crisis, the rising costs of drugs, labor, and equipment, in addition to lingering supply shortages, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's.
$12.6M grant goes to Kansas mental health centers
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded $12.6 million in grants to Kansas mental health centers, according to an Oct. 10 report from Kansas City Fox affiliate KSNW. The funding will facilitate 13 community mental health centers becoming certified community behavioral health clinics, according to the report. "The...
VA's Oracle Cerner pharmacy module hit with outage
The Department of Veterans Affairs' Oracle Cerner EHR pharmacy services experienced an outage on Oct. 6, FedScoop reported Oct. 7. The outage, which caused the service to be unavailable for outpatients between 8:35 a.m. EDT until 6:19 p.m. EDT, was caused by an application package coding issue. During the outage,...
Tennessee receives $3M to help parents address addiction
The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services received a $3 million grant from the Federal Administration for Children and Families. Funding is distributed over five years and is designed to increase individual well-being, improve permanency, and enhance the safety of children who are in or are at risk of out-of-home placement due to a parent or caregiver’s opioid or other substance misuses, according to an Oct. 10 news release.
UAMS partners with Amedisys, Contessa for at-home care
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences partnered with Baton Rouge, La.-based Amedisys and Nashville, Tenn.-based Contessa Health to create a new care at-home option for Central Arkansas. The joint venture offers patients access to medical care in the comfort and convenience of their own homes. According to an Oct....
