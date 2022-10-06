Welcome to our new weekly news column for veterans. Our intent is to distribute information on veterans’ issues to everyone. Please help us spread this news to all 5000 veterans in Lenoir County. We will accept veterans information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans community. However, we must have the information on Monday before they publish it the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.

