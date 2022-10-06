Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Detention Center partners with Paytel Communications to provide new technology including closed network tablets
Sheriff Ronnie Ingram signed a new agreement with Paytel Communications, Inc. to provide new, updated and beneficial technology services in the Lenoir County Detention Center. This agreement, which comes at no cost to the County of Lenoir, allows Paytel Communications to provide phone services, visitation equipment and services, inmate mail service, closed network tablets, education programs, counseling programs, rehabilitation programs and so much more.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County marriages
The following couples were married in Lenoir County:. 6/15, Aaron Bryce Carter Gray to Stephanie Marie Robbins. 7/27, Doreco Santez Dillahunt to Julisa Vanessa Malone. 8/01, Dominique Vonshevae Jackson to Marvin Leonard Jackson. 8/04, Catalina Shyann Roberti to Michael Joel Rouse. 8/05, Jasmine Leigh Taylor to Rodney Harold Jones II.
neusenews.com
Hurricane historian makes timely presentation at Frink
What was the costliest hurricane ever to hit North Carolina? Which hurricane caused the greatest flooding in Lenoir County? Which state is the No. 1 target for hurricanes? Will climate change cause future hurricanes to be bigger and badder?. To these questions and a lot more like them, Jay Barnes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hayes makes history for Sampson
History was recently made by Capt. Frederick V. Hayes, Jr, a member of the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, following the conclusion of
WRAL
Ousted Kenly town manager Justine Jones hired as Spring Lake town manager
The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to hire Justine Jones, the ousted town manager of Kenly, as Spring Lake's next town manager. The Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to hire Justine Jones, the ousted town manager of Kenly, as Spring Lake's next town manager.
neusenews.com
Mike Parker: Neuse II serves up ‘Breakfast on the Boat’ on Oct. 15 to kick off busy Saturday
Saturday, October 15, is going to be a day packed with events. Last Monday, I shared information about the “Autumn’s in the Air” fall festival scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. This event is a fundraiser for the CSS Neuse Gunboat Association.
Washington mayor casts tie-breaking vote in favor of social district resolution
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor Donald Sadler cast the tie-breaking vote Monday in favor of a resolution to designate a social district in downtown Washington. Councilwoman Lou Hodges was absent from the meeting. Councilmen Mike Renn and Richard Brooks voted in favor of the resolution. Bobby Roberson and William Pitt voted against it. City Manager […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
A sunflower field opened gates in Eastern Carolina
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Simply Natural Creamery & Jersey Farm opened up its sunflower field Oct. 7. Their farm is located on Carson Edwards road in Ayden, and everyone is welcome to visit their sunflower field for endless rows of flowers. WITN talked to one couple who had just moved...
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
neusenews.com
Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston honored with Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award
Attorney Nicholas Harvey of Kinston was awarded the Chief Justice’s Professionalism Award. The award is given to Individuals whose contributions have demonstrated the highest commitment to genuine professionalism. “I am immensely honored and truly humbled to receive the Chief Justice's Professionalism Certificate,” said Nicholas Harvey. “My family and I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 hurt, 1 arrested after fight in North Carolina
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Four people were taken to the hospital and a woman was arrested early Sunday after a fight in Kinston, police said. Police charged Alawisha Fields, 20, of Kinston, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. She was being held on a $50,000 secured bond. Authorities responded […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Public Health - Environmental Health Supervisor
Primary Purpose of the Position: Enforce state regulations governing food, lodging and institution sanitation, on-site wastewater systems, individual water supplies, public swimming pools, childhood lead poisoning, tatto operations, and methamphetamine lab decontamination; Educate the public; Manage the day-to-day operations of the department and oversee a staff of (5) five full-time specialists, (1) one part-time specialists, and (1) one clerical staff person.
WITN
Pitt County: Free animal vaccination clinic
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Animal Services hosted a rabies vaccination clinic for cats and dogs Saturday. The partnership between Pitt County Animal Services (PCAS) and Greenville APS and SPAY hosted a clinic that had free rabies vaccinations for the first 500 pets to show up at the Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Department from 9 am to 1 pm.
neusenews.com
Public Notice: Notice to Creditors of Vantenna Aytch (Copy)
All persons, firms, and corporations having claims against Vantenna Aytch, deceased, of Lenoir County case no. 22F544, are notified to exhibit them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January 2023, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the...
neusenews.com
Veterans' Roundtable: New weekly news column for veterans
Welcome to our new weekly news column for veterans. Our intent is to distribute information on veterans’ issues to everyone. Please help us spread this news to all 5000 veterans in Lenoir County. We will accept veterans information from anyone wanting to reach out to our veterans community. However, we must have the information on Monday before they publish it the following Monday. Please send information to Debbie Humphrey at dsh2526@gmail.com or drop it off at G.I. Joe’s.
WITN
Kinston to hold inaugural Pride Festival
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival will be held at Pearson Park on Saturday October 8th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Kinston’s first major PRIDE celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages that focuses on the values of inclusion and unification. There...
neusenews.com
Lenoir County births
Birth certificate records obtained from the Lenoir County Register of Deeds database list the mother's maiden name. In some cases only one parent is listed:. 7/16, Amal Devon Miller Jr. born to Chasity Brown and Amal Miller. 7/16, Kehlani Necole Moore born to Keyanna Hawkins and Antonio Moore. 7/16, Nia...
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
Comments / 0