Lions player taken off in ambulance responds to Patriots LB’s prayers
New England Patriots players were praying for Saivion Smith after the Detroit Lions defensive back was taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday. Now, there’s some good news: He responded to one of those prayers on social media. On Twitter, Smith responded to Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who...
Injured Lions player taken away in ambulance during game vs. Patriots
It was a scary situation at Gillette Stadium in the opening minutes of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Detroit Lions. An ambulance was quickly brought onto the field in the opening minutes of the game following a play when Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was spotted down on the field after the whistle had blown.
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots shutout: ‘Love him, love him’
FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick was in a chipper mood on Sunday afternoon, and with good reason. His defense held the league-leading Detroit Lions offense out of the end zone en route to a 29-0 shutout at Gillette Stadium. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played a clean game in his first NFL start and the Patriots got contributions from across the roster.
Saivion Smith neck injury: Lions DB has extremities movement, flies home with team
FOXBOROUGH — Like most people watching, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry wasn’t sure what happened. He hit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith with a stiff arm en route to a 23-yard gain after making a first-quarter catch in New England’s 29-0 win over Detroit on Sunday. Smith...
Patriots ‘insulted’ by Lions fourth down decision on Detroit 45
FOXBOROUGH — When the Lions offense stayed on the field, Davon Godchaux took it personally. It was fourth down and 1 at the Detroit 45 on the Lions’ first drive, less than four minutes into the game. If they went for it and failed, they’d be giving the Patriots the ball on a really short field. But despite missing their top running back, the Lions lined up, trying to send a message and grab momentum.
How to watch Falcons vs. Buccaneers for free this Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to stop a two-game losing streak when they host NFC South rival Atlanta. Tom Brady has never lost to the Falcons, going 10-0 against them, including a Super Bowl win. The Bucs have won four straight in the series and have scored at least 30 in each of the games.
How hard is it to hit an NFL QB right now? ‘You’re trying to get me fined’
It’s hard enough to get to a quarterback in the NFL. But actually sacking one and not getting penalized for it? That’s even tougher. Week 5 of the NFL season saw a number of questionable roughing the passer penalties called, generating a good deal of criticism for officiating across the NFL. Tom Brady was the recipient of one on a hit from Grady Jarrett. Derek Carr benefitted from one when officials ruled that Kansas City’s Chris Jones fell on him.
Former Patriots: Stephon Gilmore makes game-winning play vs. Russell Wilson
The Thursday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos was a quagmire of a game. It ended in a 12-9 overtime win for Indy. But it was a loss for fans who watched a clumsy game. There was one big highlight, though. It came from former New...
Damien Harris injury: Patriots RB likely to miss multiple game (report)
The New England Patriots got some bad news on the injury front Tuesday with their most experienced running back. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Patriots running back Damien Harris is “likely to miss multiple games” after sustaining a hamstring injury in Sunday’s win against the Detroit Lions.
Giants vs. Packers London Game: Free live stream, start time, TV, how to watch
NFL fans in London are going to get a first-hand look at the reigning MVP on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are set to take on the New York Giants in a surprisingly good European matchup. This week’s London game will air on TV via NFL Network. Fans can...
Tyquan Thornton reacts to making two catches in New England Patriots debut
FOXBOROUGH — Though the Patriots dressed six wide receivers in Sunday’s win over the Lions, new addition Tyquan Thornton wasn’t a bystander in his NFL debut. The second-round pick caught a pair of short passes for seven yards, and fellow rookie Bailey Zappe targeted him on another deep ball down the right sideline. Thornton had been sidelined since breaking his collarbone in the preseason and was thrilled to strap up for his first regular season game in Foxborough.
How to watch Bears vs. Vikings for free in Week 5 with these free trials
Although Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney connected on a big pass play last week for the first time, they’re not expecting an immediate breakthrough in the team’s offense. Heading into a game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Bears remain focused on the process of building their overall attack and not simply evaluating Fields, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy says. Still, with an offense last in passing and next-to-last in yardage, and only two touchdowns in their last 32 possessions, the Bears (2-2) have work to do to be competitive on a weekly basis.
Lions coach Dan Campbell: ‘I believe we hit rock bottom’ in loss to Patriots
The Detroit Lions have hit an all-time low. At least that’s the way the team’s head coach put it after their 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday at Gillette Stadium. With third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe starting, the Patriots steamrolled the Lions, adding the insult of...
Damien Harris injury: Patriots running back ruled out with hamstring ailment
FOXBOROUGH — Patriots starting running back Damien Harris left New England’s game with the Detroit Lions in the second quarter with a hamstring injury on Sunday. The Patriots initially listed his return as questionable but downgraded him to out in the third quarter It was unclear when the injury took place.
Patriots QB Bailey Zappe: Mac Jones ‘always has a great answer’ when I need help
As Bailey Zappe succeeds on the field, the fourth-round rookie has gotten plenty of help behind the scenes. He prepared to be the Patriots starter leading up to the Lions game last week, and it wasn’t just his three-headed monster of offensive coaches — Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge — that were giving him a hand, but Mac Jones has been aiding his teammate, too.
Watch out, NFL: Bill Belichick is good at drafting again (Patriots overreactions)
Some of the New England Patriots’ biggest performances Sunday came from a fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, a second-rounder from Alabama and a second-rounder from Division II. This is all while a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma carried the offense when a...
There’s more to Patriots practice squad OL Sebastian Gutierrez than viral pizza story
FOXBOROUGH — A well-intentioned Facebook post, a local North Dakota news story, and a viral response had the headlines across the United States within a matter of hours. ”Patriots sign pizza shop employee Sebastian Gutierrez for offensive line”. Yes, Gutierrez had picked up some shifts at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza...
Bill Belichick calls Tom Brady, Matthew Slater all-time greats, strolls down memory lane
Bill Belichick’s 400th game on the Patriots sideline was vintage. Fittingly in throwback uniforms, New England’s defense derailed a high-flying Lions offense and rookie Bailey Zappe ran the offense well enough for a 29-0 victory at Gillette Stadium. In his Monday morning conference call, Belichick was asked about...
