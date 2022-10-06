ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, NE

iheart.com

Two Arrested Following Multi-County Pursuit North of Lincoln

(Lincoln, NE) -- Two people are arrested after a multi-county pursuit on Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 9:30 Monday night, a trooper spotted a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The NSP says the trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Police Identify Fatal Omaha Shooting Victim

Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting death, as they now release the name of the victim: 34 year old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. The shooting took place shortly before eight Monday evening near 38th and Maple Streets, and there are reports a number of shots were fired. Homicide detectives say...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide

OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Lincoln Police#Cotner Boulevard
klin.com

Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House

A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion

Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Car crashes into south Lincoln house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Ricky Curtis Crawford, 58, of Hastings, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Crawford was held on no bond. Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Bond was set at...
MILLS COUNTY, IA

