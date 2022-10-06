Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Two Arrested Following Multi-County Pursuit North of Lincoln
(Lincoln, NE) -- Two people are arrested after a multi-county pursuit on Monday. The Nebraska State Patrol says around 9:30 Monday night, a trooper spotted a westbound Honda Insight speeding on Interstate 80 near the 56th Street interchange in Lincoln. The NSP says the trooper also identified the vehicle as one that been reported stolen a short time earlier out of Omaha.
iheart.com
Police Identify Fatal Omaha Shooting Victim
Omaha Police continue to investigate a shooting death, as they now release the name of the victim: 34 year old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr. The shooting took place shortly before eight Monday evening near 38th and Maple Streets, and there are reports a number of shots were fired. Homicide detectives say...
News Channel Nebraska
34-year-old identified in Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The OPD Homicide Unit said they are investigating a homicide that occurred at 38th and Maple Street Monday night. According to officials, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 7:40 p.m. and located the victim, 34-year-old Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., behind 3827 Maple Street. Authorities said Omaha Fire...
klin.com
Fire Causes $250,000 Damage To Lincoln Apartment
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to a two alarm fire at the Antelope Gardens apartment complex near 40th and Normal just after 11:00 Monday night. “The first fire crews arrived to find heavy fire from a third story deck with the fire extending into the eaves of the building,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She says residents were standing outside when crews arrived. “The fire was quickly knocked down from the exterior and then completely extinguished from inside the apartment.”
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
klkntv.com
Rollover crash in Lincoln closes part of Highway 2 during the morning commute
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 2 on Monday after two vehicles collided. This happened near South 20th Street around 8:15 a.m. One of the vehicles was flipped upside-down by the impact, while the other sustained damage to the front passenger’s side. Westbound lanes...
News Channel Nebraska
Two businesses damaged from burglary attempts in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two businesses in Lincoln were damaged in burglary attempts early Monday morning. Officers said they were dispatched to the Highest Cloud, 3449 N 48th St. around 2:50 a.m. after the business' alarm went off. Officers saw that the front glass door had been damaged with a rock but no one had entered the store. The damage to the door was estimated at $100.
1011now.com
Cigarette to blame for Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue says there’s roughly $250,000 in damage following a fire at an apartment building late Monday night. Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said crews were called to the Antelope Gardens Apartments near 40th & Normal just after 11 p.m. According to Chief Bopp,...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Awakes To Gunfire Hitting His House
A frightening ordeal for a Lincoln man in the 700 block of Peach Street late Saturday night. The 38 year old man called police saying he was asleep in his home when he heard several gunshots. “The victim then noticed one of the rounds traveled through his front window, through...
klin.com
Woman Assaulted During Lincoln Home Invasion
Lincoln Police are investigating a home invasion robbery that happened around 2:30 Sunday morning near 25th and H Street. LPD says a suspect climbed up to the 3rd floor balcony of an apartment and knocked on the patio door. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says the man who lives there heard a...
WOWT
Teenager injured after accidentally shooting self during crash in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car crash and a gunshot in a neighborhood just blocks away from the Omaha Zoo. Omaha Police says a 16-year-old driver and an unidentified passenger were headed eastbound on Vinton near 12th Street when they ran the red light and collided with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.
News Channel Nebraska
SCSO: Fairbury man arrested in Norfolk for DWI, alcohol level more than twice the legal limit
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Fairbury man was pulled over and arrested for DWI in Norfolk. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones, of Fairbury, around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday in Woodland Park. They found Jones reportedly intoxicated and arrest him for DWI. Deputies said...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man allegedly threatens to blow up building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An argument led to a Lincoln man reportedly threatening to blow up a building. Officers said they went to the 8600 block of Leighton Ave. on Oct. 7 around 3:45 p.m. for a reported threats complaint. They talked to the 36-year-old female victim along with her 14- and 11-year-old children.
1011now.com
Car crashes into south Lincoln house
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A car crashed into a south Lincoln house on Saturday. Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the 7500 block of S. 32nd Street at 3:29 p.m. According to LPD, a 61-year-old man was injured due to the incident, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Traffic stop leads to two arrests
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs and a weapon during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of two men. According to authorities, an officer was doing a traffic stop due to a traffic infraction near the intersection. of NW 4th St. and Cornhusker Highway...
KETV.com
Two people seriously injured in crash on Dodge Street in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Two people were seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon in west Omaha, according to authorities. The accident occurred around 3:50 p.m. near 156th Street and West Dodge Road. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, according to authorities. The cause of the crash is not...
WOWT
Crew dismantling old 6 News WOWT tower in Midtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When we moved into our new facilities at 3555 Farnam St., we left our old tower behind. Last week, a crew began work dismantling that tower. A gin pole was placed on the tower to help the workers bring the top-most pieces of the tower down to the ground.
News Channel Nebraska
Two arrested in connection to Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two Lincoln men were arrested in connection to the homicide death of an Omaha man. The Lincoln Police Department said on Wednesday around 10 a.m., officers arrested 20-year-old Jahhfarr Fletcher in connection with the death of 33-year-old Robert Brannon. LPD said Fletcher was contacted at a residence...
Mills County Sheriff's Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Ricky Curtis Crawford, 58, of Hastings, was arrested Friday for Domestic Abuse Assault. Crawford was held on no bond. Jacob Ryan Jones, 37, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for Violation of a No Contact Order. Bond was set at...
WOWT
Woman overcharged, frustrated with long refund process from Bellevue business
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Two different 6 On Your Side Investigations provide results for Omaha area residents. The first involved a unique get together with friends that left an Omaha woman with fun memories and shocking charges on her debit card. After months of trying to get a refund, she...
